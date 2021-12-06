Campus Link is an online service and community that offers students access to over 300 different campus organizations as well as updates on weekly events happening around Missouri State University. However, on Jan. 1, MSU’s contract with CampusLink’s parent company, Engage, will expire.
According to Tara Benson, director of student engagement, MSU is going to partner with a new company called Presence after the previous contract expires.
“We wanted to be sure we are using the best organization management system to support our students,” Benson said. “We have really appreciated working with CampusLink for almost ten years, and it is a great product. However, we are also excited to try something new that we believe will better serve our students.”
The change will go into effect in early Spring 2022.
All student leaders on campus will be offered training to learn how to use the new system. Considering how many organizations used CampusLink, Benson hopes this training will help ease the whole campus into the transition.
Rebecca Harris, president of the Creative Writing Club and creative writing graduate student, hadn’t yet heard about the system change and held concerns for the transition. Her concerns stem from her club’s active use of CampusLink to communicate with the members.
Outside of CampusLink, the Creative Writing Club, as well as many of the other organizations on campus, use the group messaging app GroupMe. It’s effective for simple communication purposes, but Harris specifically liked the professionalism of CampusLink that GroupMe doesn’t have.
Harris said, “I’m sure that without CampusLink my announcements and reminders will feel less formal and official.”
However, after extensive testing and collecting recommendations, the Office of Student Engagement assures that Presence will be more user-friendly for organizations while still offering the same services CampusLink did.
“The system is comparable to CampusLink functionalities, plus a few new ones,” Benson said. “One thing we are most excited about is the robust application that utilizes a QR code to mark attendance at events.”
Students are able to get a sneak peek at Presence here.
