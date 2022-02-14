I was eating an Auntie Anne’s pretzel with my lap as a table at the Chicago O’Hare Airport. There were people running to flights, searching for restrooms and trying to calm their children down. I made awkward eye contact with people who seemed to be students like me, and then I realized it.
I was going to live in London, England for 151 days.
I had daydreamed about it, written about it, and watched YouTube videos on it. But England didn’t exist yet. I couldn’t feel the 151 days. Once I realized it, I wasn’t excited, anxious or bursting at the seams.
I was content with my decision to study abroad.
LETTERS FROM LONDON
I have been living in London for a month-ish to study abroad. I am attending the University of Roehampton (UOR) through the Missouri-London program at MSU. I will be sharing helpful study abroad content for the next four months. If you have considered, daydreamed or planned to study abroad, then Letters from London will be great for you.
This letter is about my first month at UOR and living a London life.
CULTURE SHOCK
Culture shock is the feeling of discomfort because of a new cultural environment. There are nine stages starting at arrival to the host country and ending at arrival back home.
I have experienced the first five stages of culture shock: the honeymoon phase, frustration, homesickness, acclimation and acceptance.
HONEYMOON PHASE
The first week in London was like being in kindergarten. The only requirement for a friend is they are within 10 feet of you. Typical meetings included the five golden questions: Where are you from? What is your home university? What’s your year? What are you studying? And sometimes your name is asked. I almost created business cards to hand out instead of living through the redundant eight minutes.
By the third day, I felt the need to cap my friendships. If a new person came up to me, I had the urge to say “Look, I am sure you’re great, but I am not taking applications for friends right now. Would you be interested in being on the waitlist?”
Before UOR, I was scared I wouldn’t make many if any friends. If being alone scares you about studying abroad, don’t waste time worrying about it. I am grateful for the friends I have made, and I know I will make more.
FRUSTRATION
The first week felt like vacation, because I wasn’t worrying about responsibilities. Everything was beautiful and new and exciting and my whole life was in front of me.
That ended as I settled into the frustration phase. My bed was extremely uncomfortable, and my room looked like a prison cell with more outlets. Heat ceased to exist in my flat. The room heater only works for an hour at a time, and the water heater broke the first week.
I went to stores looking for a mattress topper and a space heater. I tackled public transportation for the first time in my life. My American accent and loud voice made me scared to talk, which my friends and family will be shocked to know.
After a failed day of searching, I went to a café on campus. My card was declined, and I finally broke into tears because I didn’t know what I was doing. In Springfield, I know where to buy a mattress topper and I don’t have to be scared to talk.
ACCLIMATION
I didn’t feel homesick after the frustration phase like most people. London felt like home after I started my responsibilities: organizing my room, grocery shopping, going to classes and watching Netflix. It didn’t happen in a day, but at least a week or more.
I have five flatmates who have become my favorite people. They have helped me acclimate to London life and will make my study abroad experience a million times better than I originally thought.
HOMESICKNESS
Springfield is Springfield. I did not believe I would ever miss it or even be proud of it. Definitely not enough to feel homesick.
During the third week, my flatmates and I were chatting about our hometowns. Naturally, I shared about the lack of diversity, the bizarre weather and all the things that make Springfield so unique.
My tone shifted as I started to share about Andy’s, the beautiful hills, Skateland, Sunshine Lanes and places of my childhood. I even was able to mutter, “Honestly, Springfield isn’t that bad.”
I had this newfound pride of Springfield, maybe even Missouri. How could this be? I had to move to a different continent to appreciate my hometown. I love living in London and could see myself moving here in the future, but I don’t miss Springfield. Instead, I respect it as my original home.
WHY DID I STUDY ABROAD?
I wrote about studying abroad in the Spring Welcome issue and never answered why I decided to do it.
I did it to learn about myself, my hometown, journalism, life skills, confidence, new cultures, friendships, traveling and things I can’t put into words.
I have about four months left, and I know I will come out an improved person.
