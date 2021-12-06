Some students might remember the clatter of bowling pins and swish of pool balls filling the first floor of the Plaster Student Union. Replacing these sounds are the Office of Student Engagement’s recently renovated spaces, which are perfect for a late-night study session or working on a final project.
According to Associate Director of the Plaster Student Union and Director of Student Engagement Tara Benson, “We were intentional in the design of the new space so it provided more flexibility for student needs.”
Some features include a spacious lounge area with moveable furniture, a private room for small group gatherings and a conference room for large meetings.
“We are hoping all students and student organizations feel comfortable in and utilize the space for gatherings and connecting with other students,” Benson said.
Students are welcome to visit the OSE as they prepare for finals.
“The space is always accessible as long as the building is open, and it's a quieter space in the evening,” Benson said. “I imagine students will come and use the long tables for study groups and individual study as another option.”
The quiet tables and convenient computer stations provide the perfect home base for student organizations like the Student Activities Council.
“It’s great we can all be here and work on stuff,” said Public Affairs Chair Sarah Lashley.
Vice President of Operations Aubree Young said the new meeting spaces make it easier for them to collaborate with Traditions Council and other student organizations.
SAC will host several events during the last week of classes for students needing to take a breather or reconnect with friends.
The Winter Coffee Shop Sound will be held on Tues., Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the PSU food court, offering free mugs, snacks and an unwinding atmosphere as student artists showcase their talents.
Students can also visit the PSU Atrium on Wed., Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a delectable Build Your Own Sundae event.
The Destress Fest will round out the week on Thurs., Dec. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. Lashley and Young said the event will include activities like Christmas graphs, free food and a holiday movie.
“It’s like our one last ‘hurrah’ with everyone on campus,” Lashley said, referring to how this will be SAC’s last event of the semester.
For further questions about SAC and other resources offered at the OSE, students can contact StudentEngagement@MissouriStae.edu.
