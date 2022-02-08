Missouri State University’s Onward, Upward campaign released a list of priorities for the funds from the fundraiser on Jan. 13.
According to the press release by MSU Foundation Communications, the fundraiser is an effort to renovate several buildings across campus in an effort to move the campus forward and provide students with an environment that enhances their learning experience by adding facilities to improve their practical skills.
The list includes a number of renovations planned for Kemper Hall, Glass Hall and numerous unspecified science facilities. The renovations will include new classrooms, program offices, laboratory equipment, information technology and cybersecurity labs.
Included in the campaign is support for the new John Goodman Ampithetre, which is set to be finished in this year.
Brent Dunn, vice president for the university office of advancement, said the list of priorities was based upon the areas of scholarship, capital, faculty and program support. He said the list posted on the press release is not the full one.
Tamera Jahnke, dean of the college of natural and applied sciences, said the project will give MSU new classes and provide research support that will allow professors to teach courses in a full manner for their students moving forward.
Dunn said there is “no specific order for the projects.”
He said the projects depend on which donors the campaign can attract. The expected completion date is October 2022.
