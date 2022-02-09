Sunvilla Tower beset by rotten egg smell At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Sunvilla Tower residents began complaining of a smell …

On Feb. 8, residents of Sunvilla Tower complained of an egg-like odor throughout the building. The smell lasted several hours.

According to Teresa Frederick, director of Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services, staff members investigated the odor when it was reported, but they did not find a cause.

James Gardner, a Sunvilla maintenance employee, said the smell was detected from the basement up to the 14th floor. From there to the 19th and final floor, there was no odor.

Gardner assumes the smell was “just a stink bomb” or a prank pulled by students.

Stink bombs are comercially available for under $5 and can be made with common household products. While not expressly forbidden in the Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities, the odor caused a disruption during the night.

Many students left the tower due to the odor’s presence, for example Vincent Blevins, senior math major.

“I know that natural gas leaks have a similar smell, so I decided to leave for the night just to be safe,” Blevins said.

