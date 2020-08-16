Missouri State University’s Career Center not only offers one-on-one career counseling to students, but also helps them write cover letters and resumes, practice interview skills and look for internships and job opportunities.
The Career Center also holds events, such as the Career Fair and Resume Madness, which is held every year around campus where students bring a printed copy of their resumes to have them reviewed. Students can also go to mock interviews and etiquette dinners to learn manners and conversation skills during meals for interviews.
Career Center director Kelly Rapp said the Career Center is also a place for students to come if they haven’t declared a major or are having second thoughts about a major.
Rapp said the first step students should take is to create a Handshake account. The Career Center uses Handshake to schedule appointments, send messages to students, look for jobs and send out notifications to students for upcoming events on campus. Students can access Handshake through the Missouri State Career Center webpage at careercenter.missouristate.edu.
The Career Center also uses assessment quizzes such as Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and Kuder Journey to get more information about careers that students potentially would do well in.
“(They’re) for personality inventory,” Rapp said. “(they) assess skills, interests, abilities and personality.”
Missouri State also offers a course, Exploring Major and Careers (IDS 120), that allows students to spend a semester looking into potential future careers and learning how to make career choices for themselves, as well as how to work with others.
IDS 120 helps students to develop skills in areas like networking, developing effective career documents and goal setting, according to Todd Euglow who teaches IDS 120. Euglow also works at the Career Center as a career resource specialist.
“I would say that nearly all students who take this course indicate in their course evaluations that they have made significant progress towards choosing a major and/or career by the end of the semester,” Euglow said.
When it comes to a major, Euglow shared what he feels is important to keep in mind when choosing the right career path.
“Although there are many factors students should consider, a few primary ones include what majors align with their unique skills/strengths, what majors align best with some of their career goals, are their opportunities to learn more about this major,” Euglow said. “It’s important that students research the major requirements fully before making an official change so that they can have a better idea of what to expect.”
The two Career Center locations are in Glass Hall room 276 and Carrington Hall room 309.
“We work hard to ensure that we meet the individual needs of each student who uses our services and spend a considerable amount of time developing resources and opportunities to assist students no matter where they may be in their career development process,” Euglow said.
Services are free for MSU students and alumni. Rapp said she encourages students to come to the Career Center.
“We aren’t scary, we aren’t intimidating, you don’t have to come in (wearing) a full suit and have your whole career figured out, that’s what we are here for,” Rapp said.