Ashley*, went to get her hair done at Great Clips on Tuesday, May 19. Unbeknownst to her, in a few days Ashley would receive a call from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department informing her she had been exposed to COVID-19.
On Friday, May 22, Clay Goddard, Health Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, gave a news brief to the public of this possible community exposure.
“One of our new cases returned from travel, and then worked as a hairstylist for eight days while symptomatic,” Goddard said.
Goddard said the stylist worked at Great Clips on 1864 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield on:
Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 19 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 20 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Ashley was a customer on one of these days and must now be in quarantine until June 3. She said this experience has changed her perspective of COVID-19.
“I am not required to wear a mask at work, but I am going to start wearing one,” Ashley said. “We were required to wear one in Great Clips and still have to be in quarantine because of exposure. Imagine if we had not been wearing one.”
Ashley was not the only client directly exposed to the stylist. According to the health department, 84 people total, from the first stylist, were exposed.
Saturday, May 23, Ashley and the rest of the community were informed another stylist from the same Great Clips tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, it is said this stylist could have exposed an additional 56 clients.
This stylist was working on:
Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Ashley said she is frustrated that someone went to work knowing they were sick. However, she believes every precaution was taken by the salon to avoid the virus spreading.
“I’m really not worried too much because I was required to wear a mask before entering the shop and all the stylists had masks on,” Ashley said. “My stylist also washed her hands before and after cutting my hair, as did I. So, I really think we took every precaution to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.”
Great Clips has not made a public comment on the issue. However, the salon on 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. has temporarily closed.
As for Ashley, she said she is not feeling ill now. She plans on painting and doing spring cleaning during her quarantine.
To read about any other possible exposures, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has a running list. Click here to find out more.
*The source's last name is concealed for confidentiality