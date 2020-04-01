Throughout the country, students are experiencing coronavirus-related fear. However, international students have a unique set of fears that others may not. No only are they worried about themselves in the U.S.’ COVID-19 hotspot, but there may also be worry for their families abroad.
“I actually am trying to cope with what is happening, reading all the news that is coming around just makes me more anxious,” said project management graduate student Yousry El Dardiry. “Also, I am worried about my elders back home in Egypt.”
Mariam Alaa, senior cell and molecular biology major, voiced the same concerns.
“It’s really stressing because you know we worry about ourselves here and then you have to worry about your family and friends back at home,” Alaa said. She is originally from Egypt.
Alaa did mention that she was very thankful to have her American family here. They have been a tremendous help in trying to ease some of her anxieties. Yet, she said that she still thinks it would be great if students would try to reach out to the international students.
Missouri State University President Clif Smart raised awareness for international students’ fear in a tweet on March 24th.
Folks—we still have lots of international students here and many are terrified. They need human interaction, so @maroonation, who would be a virtual friend to one of them?Join our International Friends program by emailing BStewart@MissouriState.edu. pic.twitter.com/5rlhM1sDaB— Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) March 25, 2020
Many students and alumni responded positively.
🙋🏻♀️ Former International Student here. #payingitforward— Alejandra (@alemcclanahan) March 25, 2020
Already emailed!!!— Deb Zerr (@Sunshine_Deb1) March 25, 2020
Additionally, the international students themselves found this to be welcoming in this scary time, said Dairdiry.
“I believe the university has taken the measures to the utmost benefit of the community,” Dairdiry said. “I couldn’t think of something else that could be done as an effective response to the problem.”
MSU staff and other community members echoed students’ positive reactions, volunteering to help international students in any way they could, including Sophie Pierpont, director of development in the MSU Foundation Office.
Count me in! Emailing now🐻❤️— Sophie Pierpoint (@SophiePierpoint) March 25, 2020
Brenda Stewart serves as the coordinator for the MSU's International Friends program; she voiced her thankfulness.
Thank you to all for thinking of our international students and expressing interest in becoming a virtual friend!— Brenda Stewart (@BStwrtALur) March 25, 2020
Clif, I am not a student but a neighbor to likely many of your students. My son is in grade school at Rountree and is sorely feeling the loss of interaction with his friends. Maybe our family could be a phone pal with your international students? And other families, too?— Laurel Bryant (@laurelrlbryant) March 25, 2020
Happy to connect. Emailing now!— Dr. Sharina Smith (@drsharinasmith) March 25, 2020
Pierpoint said she wanted to help because she does not want anyone to feel alone.
“It makes me sad to think of any of our students being isolated or feeling alone through this global pandemic situation, especially our international students with their families possibly being so far away,” Pierpoint said.
Pierpont wants students to feel like they can trust her, to feel like they have someone to talk to. She also wants to comfort their families.
“I want them to know that they are not alone,” Pierpoint said. “We are a family; we are their Bear’s family and there are many people here that will look after them and help them along with this chapter in their life.”
Pierpoint also had some advice that international students, as well as non-international students, can benefit from. She wants everyone to do something every day to cultivate happiness.
“Smile, laugh, cook, learn to cook, go outside, play and stay relaxed,” Pierpoint said.
If students need resources for mental health professionals or just someone to talk to. The Counseling Center is now offering telephone sessions. Visit https://counselingcenter.missouristate.edu/ for more information.