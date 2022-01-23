Since the COVID-19 variant omicron was detected in Missouri on Dec. 3 healthcare workers in Springfield have been preparing for a potentially harmful surge. Recently, CoxHealth has asked for local high school and college students to assist them with the rapid increase of patients.
“We decided to add more positions to help us with the surge of Omicron as we start to see our numbers spike up again,” Celeste Cramer, CoxHealth’s system director of recruitment and retention, said.
As of Jan. 21, Cramer said the hospital has almost 179 COVID-19 positive patients. The available positions are an opportunity to help the students get a feel for the healthcare environment while also helping overwhelmed staff, Cramer said.
The students will be helping clinical professionals so that they can focus on patient care, Cramer said.
“High school students are able to participate as unit assistants,” Cramer said. “They do things like help take out the trash, restock closets, restock personal protection equipment and pass out meal trays to patients. This helps the people with the clinical training focus on their patients.”
Even when the healthcare workers are helping asymptomatic patients with COVID-19, Cramer said everyone involved still has to utilize all personal protection equipment when they enter the patient’s room.
While Cramer said they’re expecting these positions to be temporary, once the surge starts to subside, CoxHealth hopes to offer flexible positions for students wanting to continue working there.
“We have some other opportunities for students which may be on weekends or evenings, or there are options where students can build their own schedules,” Cramer said.
Ioana Matei, a senior studying nursing, has been working at CoxHealth for four and a half years in the medical intensive care unit and COVID-19 intensive care unit.
“We’ve experienced extreme burnout,” Matei said. “Omicron has caused our unit to take on more patients and many other units that don’t normally take COVID patients are forced to take overflow COVID patients.”
Matei said her department is struggling to find help right now. She said CoxHealth has tried to hire contract and traveling nurses to fill the needs they have, but it is difficult because of the circumstances.
Working at the hospital during this time has changed her perspective on the community, according to Matei.
“CoxHealth has really tried their best to provide employees with everything they need but some things are just out of their hands,” Matei. “Omicron has set a new record of positive COVID results.”
On Jan. 6, CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards posted on his Twitter, “Our single day record for the highest number of positive COVID test results was 182, set during the Delta wave. Yesterday we had 317 and today 412. We are bracing for impact.”
Edwards also said that there are contingency plans in place, oriented around an expected surge confounded by sick employees. Among the sick employees is Edwards himself.
To help the staff in the COVID-19 units, Matei said the hospital is utilizing the help of Cox College nursing students.
Matei said instead of participating in clinical rounds at the hospital, the students are working eight hour shifts to help fulfill the needs of the departments.
For students interested in filling one of these positions, visit https://www.coxhealth.com/careers/.
