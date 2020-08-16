David's Picks:
Movies
Dune:
History tells us that film and television adaptations of Frank Herbert’s legendary science fiction novel, “Dune,” are routinely joined with failure. However, with writer-director Denis Villeneuve, director of “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049,” taking on the story, and with a cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and so many others, it would seem we will finally get the grand adaptation the landmark novel deserves. The spice must flow. In theaters Friday, December 18, 2020.
The French Dispatch:
The latest comedy-drama film from eccentric director Wes Anderson, who previously directed “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Starring a massive ensemble cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Elisabeth Moss, and described as a love letter to journalists, the film is set in the outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch Magazine.” In theaters Friday, October 16, 2020.
Last Night in Soho:
The new film from Edgar Wright, writer and director of “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz” and “Baby Driver.” Taking a step away from comedy, “Last Night in Soho” is Wright’s first horror film. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, who previously starred in “The Witch” and “Split,” we follow an aspiring fashion designer as she is mysteriously able to travel to 1960s London, but the longer she stays in the past, the more reality begins to unravel. In theaters Friday, September 25, 2020.
Television
The Third Day:
An upcoming HBO drama miniseries starring Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson. An original story created by Dennis Kelley, the mystery series follows the individual journeys of a man and woman who arrive on a seemingly cultish island at different times. Premiering in Fall 2020.
The Undoing:
Originally pushed back due to complications with COVID-19, this HBO drama finds Nicole Kidman reteaming with “Big Little Lies” writer David E. Kelly for a miniseries adaptation of a novel about a successful marriage therapist whose life unravels after a murder and the disappearance of her husband. Premiering in Fall 2020.
Cole's Picks
Movies
Dune:
I am interested, but I do not like Timothee Chalamet as our leading boy, and I am concerned about it being a big name seller that compromises the film. Other than biases about the cast, I am optimistic as it looks to be made leaning a little bit away from just another action movie,since Dune is actually a really slow book about politics.
The Suicide Squad:
Best case scenario is that this plays like a parody of the first Suicide Squad movie, which looks like it could be that case with Taika Waititi, John Cena and Idris Elba joining the cast. Considering the previous film became a benchmark of what a bad movie looks like, I am actually excited at the prospect of a major comic book movie that is making fun of itself. Perhaps the bitter hipster in me hopes DC will become the anti-Marvel and make movies that destroy the reputation of comic book movies as legitimate cinema. But, I definitely think DC movies will improve as soon as they learn to not take themselves so seriously. Additionally, this film is directed by James Gunn and has a score created by Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick) and is expected to release August 6, 2021.
Quentin Tarantino:
Not that any information is out there but Quentin Tarantino will be making his “final movie” soon and details are sure to start slipping out, like it is going to be “epilogue-y” according to his interactions with a culture minister in Moscow.
Television
The Curse:
There’s still not a whole lot of information out there about “The Curse.” Nathan Fielder and Ben Safdie will star in a half-hour comedy about a couple whose marriage experienced trouble when a house they purchase turns out to be haunted as they manage the problems on their HGTV show, “Flipanthropy.” “The Curse” will arrive to Showtime but there is no information on when, as the pilot is still being worked on.