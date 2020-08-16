Depending on my mood and circumstances, I go to coffee shops around Springfield that serve different purposes. I’m likely to be found in a local coffee shop working or chatting with friends in my free time. I love settling down to read with a warm cup of coffee or getting energized with an iced latte to get my homework done as fast as possible.
I have four criteria for what makes a good coffee shop: quality of coffee, atmosphere, location and general energy.
Here is a list of my top 5 coffee shops in Springfield.
Kingdom Coffee
Best coffee and best overall
Located on Market Avenue downtown, Kingdom is my #1 choice for coffee shops in Springfield. Despite being located downtown where parking can be scarce, there is a free public parking garage directly across from the coffee shop, so you don’t have to worry about walking far or getting towed.
Kingdom offers a lofty, open and light atmosphere perfect for studying or socializing. Whenever I have friends visiting Springfield, Kingdom is often the first place I bring them. The location makes you want to buy a loft apartment and sit on a daybed overlooking the city while listening to Tame Impala on a vinyl record. It’s a vibe.
Kingdom’s interior is picture-perfect yet functional. The coffee shop has ample seating with tables of nearly every size, as well as a bar overlooking the street for individual work. I’ve found myself Shazaming the music in Kingdom on more than one occasion. The trendy, ambient din keeps me coming back.
Don’t get me wrong, Kingdom didn’t just win best overall for being hip and aesthetic — undoubtedly, they have the best coffee in Springfield. When I go, I either order a house coffee or a plain latte. Iced or hot, their lattes are the best in town. Their coffee is smooth, rich, mild and a bit sweet, without any acidic aftertaste.
Kingdom is the perfect place to spend an afternoon in Springfield.
Kingdom Coffee also offers to-go coffee options through phone and online ordering and free delivery on whole bean coffee bags.
The Coffee Ethic
Best location, outdoor seating, best people-watching
The Coffee Ethic has the most interesting location of all the shops listed. It overlooks Park Central Square, which makes you feel like you are in the heart of the city. Getting a seat by the window guarantees you an incredible opportunity to people-watch. They also have outdoor seating on the square — perfect for sunny days or observing events on Park Central Square.
On the inside, the hardwood floors and exposed brick of The Coffee Ethic are modernized by the pairing of a modern bar and trendy seating. There are high ceilings which allow for lots of light to flow through the coffee shop.
The Coffee Ethic has a simple, no-funny-business menu of coffee which they roast in-house. Their coffee is delicious and unpretentious.
Eurasia Coffee Co.
Best aesthetic, good coffee, spacious seating, unique location
Eurasia Coffee Co. is one of my favorite places to visit on Commercial Street.
C-Street is about 10 minutes away from campus and is home to many local restaurants and shops. I love an excuse to go to C-Street. It has a downtown feel but is separate from the area around Park Central Square.
Eurasia feels like an escape itself, and as the name indicates, the shop feels very earthy and eclectic. It features a mix of dark wood, greenery and exposed brick. There is a raised platform at the entrance of the shop with bright lighting where many college students are known to take artsy photos with their coffee. Truly a Springfield staple. Eurasia also has great coffee, tea, smoothies and small treats. This is another place I like to bring visiting family and friends.
Mudhouse Coffee
Best hours, good service, good location
The warm lighting and diverse collection of art inside Mudhouse Coffee contribute to the coffee shop’s cozy and local vibe. It has hardwood floors and exposed brick, keeping with its downtown surroundings. Homey and dim, Mudhouse is one of my favorite shops to visit, especially in the evenings. Mudhouse is located next to Boogie, across from Ernie’s Piano Bar and The Outland Complex on South Avenue. All the nightlife around Mudhouse brings a lively energy to the area.
One of the best features of Mudhouse is the hours. Mudhouse is open until 11 p.m., whereas most of the other coffee shops close at 8 or 9 p.m., which makes this one of the best places to cram for an exam or crank out a lengthy paper. During busy times of the school year — around midterms or finals — the small shop can fill up fast, so don’t plan to do large group work in the space.
Mudhouse has a lot of character, but their regular coffee is not my favorite. Mudhouse has a bottomless cup for about $3, which is a good deal, but I often don’t enjoy their selection of batch brew coffee. However, their personable baristas and menu of food, desserts and indulgent specialty drinks make up for it.
Travellers House Coffee & Tea
Best place to socialize, close to campus
Travellers House Coffee & Tea is located across the street from Missouri State on National Avenue, which makes it a great place to go if you live on or close to campus. For this reason, Travellers House is one of my favorite places to socialize.
Typically, I get a plain latte at most coffee shops, but when I go to Travellers, I order a hot caramel brulee latte. This is one of their signature drinks as well as one of my personal favorites.
Travellers has a pleasant atmosphere but feels less cozy than Mudhouse and less trendy than Kingdom, Coffee Ethic or Eurasia. It feels open and clean but does not always have enough seating.