I’m no Gordon Ramsey, but I’m surprised at the amount of people I meet who are practically incapable of cooking meals from outside the freezer aisle.
Now, I’m also not your dad, but I think people should at least have some experience and some ability to cook for themselves, especially after high school. You can probably get by on frozen meals for most of your life, but if you want cheaper, healthier and better tasting meals on the daily, you have to start cooking on your own.
This week, I am tackling one of the basics I only recently learned to do: cooking a pot of rice on the stove. This is the beginning of every rice dish when you don’t own a rice cooker and is a good way to begin your journey into becoming a better cook.
With white rice, you’ll need:
1 cup of rice
2 cups of water
Salt*
Pepper*
Lime Juice*
*To taste
If you’re doing things properly, rinse the rice in a strainer over a sink until the water runs clear. Doing this removes extra starch, but if you don’t own a strainer or feel lazy, you can skip this.
After rinsing, add the rice, water and seasoning to a small-medium sized pot on the stove at high heat. Once the water is boiling, place a lid on the pot and turn the burner down to its lowest heat. Leave the lid on while it simmers for 15 minutes, and when your time is up, you’re done!
Wow, crazy right? It’s that easy. Now scoop all that rice out of the pot into some Tupperware and have rice for a week or two to use in whatever you can imagine. If using brown rice, jasmine rice or any other kind of rice, be sure to read the packaging for cooking instructions for a better idea of the rice-to-water ratio and the time it will take to steam.
Rice is an important food and ingredient to cultures across the globe; making rice will open many doors to your culinary future.