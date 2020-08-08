You have permission to edit this article.
Recipe: Garden Tomato Pesto

I’ve been stuck at my parents’ house during the summer due to COVID-19, only really going out to go to work and the occasional run to get coffee beans — whose inevitable brew flows through my veins. One way I’ve kept busy is helping my mom maintain the garden. We grow a lot of tomatoes, peppers, basil and other herbs. As I was picking basil to make the regular pesto, I thought about what to write about for this week’s recipe and then I thought, “What if I put tomatoes in this?” Thus, here we are.

Tomato Basil Pesto

My parents' house has a garden where they grow tomatoes, peppers, basil and other herbs.

Ingredients:

  • 2 Roma tomatoes
  • About 4 cups of whole leaf basil
  • ¼ cup of olive oil
  • ¼ cup of parmesan
  • Kosher salt / black pepper
  • 2 tsp of garlic
Pesto Ingredients

This recipe calls for 2 tsp of garlic, which is around two cloves.

To get started, dice the tomatoes into medium chunks, then dump them and the basil into a food processor with the regular blades. Pulse together lightly, then add the olive oil, parmesan and garlic and pulse until it has a liquid consistency. Add kosher salt and black pepper to your taste preferences. 

Et voila, you have my garden tomato pesto. Obviously this works very well as a pasta sauce, but it also works as a nice topping for pork chops or chicken. 

