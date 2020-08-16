Ah, college! It’s the place where young people find themselves endowed with all sorts of new freedoms. Go wherever, whenever! Sleep when you want! Eat what you want!
But these new freedoms can come at the cost of your health, especially once all those late-night trips up National Avenue to Taco Bell start to add up. Let me tell you, the freshman 15 — and the “Mo-State 28” for us overachievers — is no myth.
A popular solution is to regularly hit the gym to maintain a healthy body. The Foster Recreation Center sees an average of 2,000-3,000 patrons come through its doors each day, according to the director of campus recreation Ashleigh Lewellen.
But heading to Foster Rec can be intimidating especially in a part of life where so many changes are taking place all at once.
The building’s tall ceilings, daunting rows of treadmills and unbearably heavy weights are enough to make blood run cold.
For senior digital film and TV production major Michael Mayrand, going to the gym isn’t as intimidating as it used to be.
“You just got to get to the point where you realize that everybody is there for the same reason, and that’s to improve themselves,” Mayrand said.
In addition to the proper mindset, Mayrand said he’s been able to get over his gym anxieties by implementing a couple of simple solutions. He recommends listening to music at full volume and going to the gym either early in the morning or at night to avoid the crowds.
Lewellen said anxieties about going to the gym are common.
“I believe gym anxiety comes from the pressures built within society,” Lewellen said, mentioning the enormous amounts of advertisements people are exposed to every day featuring people who “look healthy.”
“If you take that and top it with pieces of heavy multi-functional equipment, loud bangs of the barbells and hundreds of people looking sweaty and determined, then I’d say it’s pretty intimidating.”
Lewellen said she and her team try to create a welcoming atmosphere at Foster Rec to break down the barriers that come with an intimidating facility. She said the rec center has something for everyone, but in order for students to be successful, they have to be willing to give it a try.
One thing students can do in order to overcome gym anxiety is to try to take some pressure off of themselves, Lewellen said.
“Be humble and realistic about your ability and goals,” Lewellen advised. “Try to hone in and focus on what is making you anxious. Is it because you don’t know how to use the machine? Or is it because you simply don’t know what to do?
“Knowing the answers to these questions can help you build a plan to be more successful,” Lewellen said.
She also recommended planning a workout prior to arriving to alleviate some stress.
“Part of our mission is to help develop a healthy and engaged citizen,” Lewellen said. “To me, this means giving you an opportunity now to learn, practice and implement healthy habits that will stick for a lifetime. Long-term consistency always prevails over short-term intensity.
“This is a perfect time in life to explore and battle those fears of using a gym,” she said.
Mayrand said he didn’t go to a gym regularly before college. Nowadays he tries to go to Foster Rec four days a week.
“It makes me feel good to improve on my physical health,” Mayrand said.
One of the best things students can do in order to make the gym a more positive experience, Mayrand said, is to not go alone.
“Go with a partner – someone to back you up,” Mayrand said.
Hours for the fall semester are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.