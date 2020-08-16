While some schools hold fraternity and sorority recruitment the week before classes begin, Missouri State’s FSL recruitment starts the Thursday of the first week of classes. This year, it will be held Thursday, August 20 through Monday, August 24.
Sorority Recruitment
Junior marketing major Katie Sulzner, vice president of recruitment for Alpha Chi Omega sorority, said she enjoys the MSU recruitment process because it helps potential new members ease into college life before recruitment week.
“You have the opportunity to adjust to those bigger things first, like moving in and welcome events,” Sulzner said. “That Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday you get to tackle your schedule and then recruitment starts.”
Junior interior design major Sarah Kantra, president of Alpha Chi Omega, agrees with Sulzner and said this timeline helps students learn time management. Kantra said recruitment week can help students see the time commitment of balancing class, homework, and sorority meetings and events.
“It gives you a little bit of a preview of what your semester is going to look like if you do join a sorority,” Kantra said.
Through recruitment week, each day gets increasingly more formal, according to Sulzner. The first two days are the most casual and serve as an introduction to all the chapters on campus. Day 1 and 2 events begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The third day, deeper conversations begin between chapters and potential new members to see if their values align. Taking place on Saturday, this is called sisterhood and philanthropy day.
Sunday is preference day, where potential new members begin to choose which houses they feel best represent their values.
Monday is the culmination of sorority recruitment week, known as bid day. On this final day, houses formally invite potential new members to join their chapter.
“Everyone is just so excited for bid day and welcoming home new girls,” Kantra said.
Sulzner echoed the same excitement.
“Leading up to bid day, the whole time you’re working to find these girls that are going to lift up the chapter so everyone is so excited because you have no idea what’s going to happen and who’s going to join,” Sulzner said. “It’s just a crazy rush of energy.”
Sulzner recommends that potential new members check out the various chapter’s websites before going through recruitment so they can familiarize themselves with the different sororities on campus.
Optional letters of recommendation from sorority alumni can be used while going through recruitment but are not a deal-breaker in getting a bid from a chapter. As a potential new member, Sulzner said she was worried about not having letters of recommendation, but now she tells girls going through recruitment not to stress about it.
“Because we’re a values-based recruitment, that’s really unique to Missouri State, we’re focused more on the values a girl has rather than what she’s wearing or how she looks, things like that,” Sulzner said. “We try to make it as un-superficial as possible.”
Fraternity Recruitment
Fraternity recruitment takes place at the same time as sorority recruitment but it is a less formal process. Fraternities host informal events such as bowling parties, barbecues or game nights for potential new members to get acquainted with the brothers of different fraternities.
Christian Holferty, a junior history major, is a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and former executive board member. He recommended meeting brothers from different fraternities on campus during rush week.
“Look into every fraternity out there,” Holferty said. “Every fraternity has something special about it.”
Unlike sororities, fraternities can give out bids before the designated bid day. Holferty advised not to sign a bid unless the person is certain they want to join that specific fraternity.
Holferty also encouraged potential new members to enjoy the recruitment process as much as possible.
“You will meet excellent people across the FSL and MSU community that could possibly become lifelong friends,” Holferty said.
Holferty said though fraternities sometimes get a bad rap, there are many benefits to joining one.
“They can provide you with a network when looking for jobs, give you valuable leadership experience, provide you with great memories and some of the best friends you’ll ever have,” Holferty said. “That being said, you can’t be a wallflower.”
“More likely than not, you will become a more fulfilled and prepared person than you were coming into Missouri State,” Holferty said.
Students can sign up for recruitment during the first week of classes.