Following his passion in music and roots in education, Andrew Tiefenbrunn is graduating Missouri State University this May with a master’s degree in music with an emphasis in instrumental conducting.
Tiefenbrunn first got involved with bands in middle school and throughout his time at Owensville High School until his eventual participation in MSU’s Pride Marching Band, concert ensembles and jazz band.
However, he was not without doubts about the path he wanted to follow. Prior to deciding his major in music, Tiefenbrunn was interested in pursuing a career in political science and international studies.
“I felt like there was a major component of my life missing because I wasn’t actively learning music anymore,” Tiefenbrunn said. “I was just playing in the marching band, and that was it. I came to the realization that I didn’t want a desk job; I wanted to be on my feet doing something that’s creative.”
Tiefenbrunn, who’s from a family of teachers, was aware of the sacrifices he might have to make if he were to pursue a job in education. Despite the uncertainties, he said as soon as he stepped foot in a classroom when he began student teaching middle and high school students, it was full steam ahead.
After obtaining his undergraduate degree at MSU, Tiefenbrunn took the position of assistant band director at Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon.
“I had an awesome experience there,” Tiefrenbrunn said. “However, I knew that someday I was going to go back and learn how to conduct and how to teach better from the front of the room or from the front of (an) ensemble.”
He took advantage of the opportunity to return to Missouri State to learn under John Zastoupil of the Music Department and director of concert bands.
“He is phenomenal at what he does: teaching young conductors and helping them learn the fundamentals (of conducting),” Tiefenbrunn said.
Tiefenbrunn originally connected with Zastoupil during conducting workshops where teachers from all over the country come in for private lessons and the opportunity to conduct MSU’s bands, which Zastoupil hosts annually.
“(Tiefenbrunn) had come to that every year we had done it since it started,” Zastoupil said. “Him and I had a chance to work together at that a couple of times.”
During the fall 2018 semester, Tiefenbrunn approached Zastoupil with an interest in returning to MSU to attend graduate school. Following an audition, he was admitted alongside three other students with different strengths that complemented each other to develop a team environment, according to Zastoupil.
Regarding the size of MSU’s large band program, Zastoupil emphasized the importance of the responsibility graduate students play in respect to their fellow undergrads.
“Andy’s ability to execute and follow through with things and organize a whole lot of details and process a large amount of data in a small amount of time is really profound,” Zastoupil said.
Zastoupil praised Tiefenbrunn’s willingness to volunteer and help out with anything, whether it’s the community band or the youth wind ensemble.
“We’re gonna miss that about him — having someone that’s just so open to helping and not afraid to dive into something and take care of a project and take on a responsibility that maybe some other people were more hesitant to take on,” Zastoupil said. “(He) always goes into it with a great personality, always happy about it.”
Tiefenbrunn will be taking that great personality with him to Waynesville, as he takes on the responsibility as band director at Waynesville Middle School. Despite seeing himself taking on a potential role at the collegiate level in the future, he said he’s in no rush.
Zastoupil is proud of Tiefenbrunn’s new job and said he thinks the position will play to his strengths.
“He’s going to be running his own program now, which is different (from being a band assistant director),” Zastoupil said. “I’m super excited for him. Like I said, he’s so good at organizing things and putting data together and writing plans, he’s going to be really successful.”
Teifenbrunn said he has aspirations to write a book, continue academic research, obtain the national teacher’s certificate — advanced education credential — and eventually achieve a doctoral degree, whether it be in music, education or education leadership, all the while maintaining involvement in the music education community.
“I love teaching middle school students,” Teifenbrunn said. “It’s such an impactful moment in a person’s life, and so if I can get involved and help create and guide young people to be good citizens and to be great people.”
