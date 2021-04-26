Over the last several months I have been taking photos of Clay Hall every time I find myself alone in the desolate building. The photos are nothing special, just taken on my iPhone of quaint spaces I come to love over the last three years: the coffee-stained mugs in the breakroom, the two hangers dangling on the empty coat rack near the water fountain or the dim light from the hallway seeping through the dark advertising department when I’m alone at night.
I’ve been trying to do more of this recently, taking photos of places and spaces that mean something important to me. Capturing moments to savor the memories is so ingrained in us. That’s what photos are for, right? I think we often take for granted the spaces these memories are created in though. Does a photo outright need to say a thousand words to the viewer, or can it just be something for the capturer, something they can look back at and reminisce on?
When I turn off the lights in the newsroom and find myself illuminated in the warm light of an exit and computer monitor, I don’t see an empty room. I see Cortlynn Stark sitting on her desk with a legal pad in hand, scribbling frantically as a reporter works through a story pitch. Or I see Diana Dudenhoeffer sitting across from me, teaching me, Stephen Terrill, Todd Dearing and Jack Dimond how to play Texas hold ’em.
As I walk down the long hallway, with a dark newsroom behind me, passing the advertising department and coming upon the main lobby, I take in the beauty of the wood-paneled walls, maroon room number plates and singular blue line of tiles that weaves throughout the building.
Walking past the “couch room” — for those who don’t know, a meeting room full of couches and plush chairs — I am flashed back to fall 2018, when I first stepped into Clay Hall with Zoe Brown for reporter training, sitting onto one of those fabulous plush couches for the first time. Anxious then, I had no idea what my future at The Standard would be.
Before I exit, I take a look down toward the conference room, where I hear the muffled voices of Sarah Teague, Carissa Alford, Amanda Sullivan, and Zoe discussing final edits on a week’s newsprint behind a closed door. The conference room has been empty for the better part of the last year, as we transitioned to a digital-only publication in the fall and editors no longer spend Monday evenings huddled over front page designs.
One last look before I get into my car. A dark newsroom is full of light and the bubbling of conversation can be heard from outside as reporters pack into the tight space. I miss being shoulder-to-shoulder, anxious awaiting my name to be called for my week’s story pitches as a reporter or listening to other pitches through the sound of a podcast I was reviewing as digital editor.
I’ve pulled out of Clay Hall’s small parking lot more times than I can count, but recently I’ve discovered I’ve been taking this experience for granted, too, especially because I won’t be leaving this space on a regular basis for much longer. Soon, I will walk the halls the last time and lock the door behind me without a set of keys.
On first instinct, I wanted to say I feel melancholy about leaving Clay Hall for the last time, but that’s simply not true. I feel anxious, excited and eager for new experiences, just as I did walking in the first time. The Standard has provided me with endless opportunities I could never have mustered up myself.
I’ve sat on the sidelines at the Enterprise Center alongside career sports photographers with Kaitlyn Stratman, representing the only women on the court as we photographed Missouri State’s men’s basketball.
I’ve been giving behind-the-scenes tours of some of Springfield’s most popular spaces. Thank you, Todd Schade at Springfield Brewing Company and Johan Collins at The Outland Complex.
I had the opportunity to host my own podcast with Jaylen Early, write features about people in the community who have often gone unrecognized, bring light to university shortcomings and most importantly learn about myself as a storyteller.
It’s funny, though. I don’t have many photos of these experiences, these memories. I just simply relished in them. I think there’s something great about that doing just that too.
After turning in my keys to Clay Hall, I still have one final semester at Missouri State. After graduation in December, I don’t know what I’ll do, so please, don’t ask.
If you’re interested in whatever the mysterious future looks like for me though, feel free to follow me on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto
Follow Greta Cross on Twitter, @gretacrossphoto
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.