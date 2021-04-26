These past four years have gone by like a speeding bullet.
Here I am, at the end of my time at Missouri State University, and what have I learned? If you told me I am the same person I was when I first sat down at 8 a.m. in that math class for students who might as well have a phobia of numbers, I wouldn’t be able to take you seriously.
When I first came here, I was not what one might call a social butterfly. Phone calls would make my heart race, and I would anticipate being called on in a class, rehearsing an answer in my head so loud I might miss some of the finer details of the lecture.
All of that changed when I joined The Standard.
I still remember arriving at Clay Hall 30 minutes early because I was so deathly afraid of walking while everyone was pitching new stories during the staff meeting and interrupting. I sat at the now all too familiar long table in the workroom surrounded by peers who carried themselves with a confidence that I’ve grown to admire.
The editor-and-chief at the time, Sarah Teague, led us in the meeting like she was born to do just that. Everyone listed off well-thought out story pitches, and in my head, I was panicking. I had never pitched anything to anyone before.
When it came down to me, I remember feeling the entire room hold its breath as a hundred eyes laid on me. My pitch was a follow-up with a local band I had come to know called Gigantic, the members of which had recently moved to L.A. in an attempt to make it big.
I didn’t expect it to be picked up, nor did I think it would be one of my first assignments, but Teague must have had enough confidence for me to thrust me into those depths of uncertainty, and for that, I’m overwhelmingly grateful.
During my time as a reporter, I met an abundance of amazing artists and people. Eventually, I would be assigned the music beat, which really made me realize what I want out of my degree.
I am no Walter Cronkite. I will likely never have a “Watergate” to place my career amongst those with the accreditation that aligns the walls of offices inhabited by professors who would liken me and my peers, in the words of media, journalism and film professor Andy Cline, to the future and savior of American journalism.
I have found a soul-filling joy in working with the people of Springfield to promote local art and culture. From speaking with bands like Gigantic, watching the fall and resurrection of The Outland Complex and even interviewing some of our local drag queens like Daegen Michelle, I have come to deeply love Springfield.
I was humbled when our current editor-in-chief, Greta Cross, chose me to lead the lifestyle section for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. Despite the hardships of running a section during a pandemic while our paper was shifted to digital-only, I can safely say it was all worth it for the opportunity to work alongside some of the most brilliant minds and people I have known.
To my fellow editors, who I believe I can call my friends, I am so happy that I was able to work alongside you all. I know that one of these days I’ll be watching Desiree on some big network delivering the forecast in a way that would make Al Roker seethe with jealousy. Greta will be leading some group of freelance independent filmmakers to uncover some scandal and Diana will probably have her own country by then.
To anyone who worked in my section, I can’t wait to watch your careers grow and see what you do. Tinsley, please remember that it is okay to ask Diana for some time off when she’s in charge; you work hard and we all appreciate it.
It’s been a wild ride, Springfield. As I head back down to Arkansas, know you’ll always be my second home.
