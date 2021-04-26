Soon-to-be Missouri State alumnus Kendall Vowels has made strides in her music based career.
Vowels planned the Student Activities Council spring 2020 concert almost an entire year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was canceled in March 2020.
“COVID-19 was a really big let-down,” Vowels said. “Everything I have been working for ... and it sucks that (the concert) is not going to get to happen.”
Vowels said before the pandemic she was so hyper-focused on her school and activity work her sleep suffered and she did not incorporate enough “me-time.”
Vowels decided it was in her best interest to take the fall 2020 semester off.
“It took a lot of self-discovery and being okay with not doing things, but it’s hard to just sit back and stop,” Vowels said. “I am a person, not just a working machine.”
Fortunately, Vowels was able to bounce back and remain successful and optimistic with her graduation in sight.
Vowels is an honors student who has carried a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and undergrad. GPA scholarship requirements, self motivation and challenges are what she owes her success to.
“I have always liked school and learning, but (entertainment management) is what I am passionate about,” Vowels said. “This is what I want to do. If I don’t understand it yet, I know I can get to that point.”
Something that succeeds Vowels’ love of learning is her love of music. Vowels grew up attending concerts with her father, which led her to the entertainment management field.
“Music is my passion, and being in the entertainment management program really opened my eyes to the passion I have for business and event planning,” Vowels said.
Post-graduation, Vowels will head overseas to obtain her master’s degree in live music management at the University of Westminster in London, England.
While in her program at Missouri State, Vowels has connected with numerous mentors who she looks up to.
“Kendall is one of those individuals that has a strong desire to do her best in whatever she undertakes,” said Philip Rothschild, entertainment management associate professor.
For about a month and a half, Rothschild and Vowels worked together on a peer article published in the Music and Entertainment Industry Educators Association, a music business journal.
“We both have an interest and passion in the music industry and the topic was very germane to the time,” Rothschild said.
The article was about ticket refunding for live music events due to the pandemic. Vowels said research dealt with COVID-19’s impact on live events, such as refunds for shows and how performance venues were staying afloat throughout lockdown.
The research from Vowels and Rothschild can be found on the MEIEA website at meiea.org/Journal/Vol20/Rothschild.
“I think Kendall is going to be a five-star professional,” Rothschild said. “She is going to excel in whatever she does, she is going to be wholly committed.”
Vowels has made an impact with people she has worked with.
“She is beloved by her peers, professors and friends. She is a well-rounded and well-grounded person,” Rothschild said.
