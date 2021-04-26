You may have heard before college is the most fun years of your life, and you can’t let those years go to waste.
College is a lot of fun, but it is just as important to keep focus on the future and not let the world get ahead of you.
There are all sorts of distractions that a college student will come across throughout getting a degree, and I am a prime example of this.
The piece of paper that is a college degree is only the beginning of what it takes to get a job in the world we live in today. That is why I joined The Standard this spring.
I spent the first two years of my time at Missouri State focusing on the other parts of college life rather than setting the building blocks that will get me a job.
I was more focused on building relationships that will last longer than my graduation date and less focused on myself.
Writing for The Standard this spring changed all of that for me. I am now more focused than I ever have been and excited about the things that are ahead of me.
I am not saying making and building friendships is not important, because it is and it’s something I have always prided myself on, but at some point, you must put yourself first.
I let myself fall behind in the field of journalism that is overcrowded with talented people gunning for the same job I am. The world will not sit around and wait for you; you must take it yourself.
Writing about sports this spring has not completely erased the deficit I put myself in, but it has closed the gap between me and other candidates.
There is still plenty of work for me to do, but my colleagues at The Standard turned around my thoughts of my future at a point where I felt like I had lost my dreams.
I am writing this for any college student of any major. It is a reminder that college is a heck of a time, but you can’t lose focus on why we are all here.
We are here because we made an investment in ourselves to come to college and come out of it with better opportunities in the workforce after graduation.
Never lose sight of your dreams and never let anything stand in the way. Failing is not an option for any of us and do not let anybody tell you it is.
I refuse to let failure into my life, and I hope that all of my peers here at MSU will do the same.
Follow Trevor Hahn on Twitter, @TrevHahn3
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.