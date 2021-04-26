happy-sad [adjective]
The feeling of being both extremely happy and sad at the same time; bittersweet
My final semester at Missouri State University
I coined the term “happy-sad” on June 18, 2018 while walking across Scotland for the last time with my fellow backpackers. It began when I was a freshman in Dane Wallace’s gen ed class: The Heroic Quest. Dane had told us about her “Hiking the Highlands” Study Away endeavor she was about to embark on that summer, and I signed up on a whim. A few months later found me anxiously boarding a flight to Edinburgh, Scotland, with seven complete strangers (including Dane), but after four weeks and 400 miles of walking, I found myself feeling very happy-sad to be saying goodbye to Scotland and my new friends.
This has been my entire college experience, right up to saying goodbye to The Standard. It’s like I’m leaving Scotland all over again.
I applied to Missouri State on the same kind of whim back in the spring 2017. Art school had been my dream all throughout high school, but Missouri State started looking much better once I thought about how much student loan debt I would have acquired at an art school.
That decision ended up being much more than a chance to save money.
Had I gone to an art school, I never would have formed relationships with my professors in the Art and Design Department. Eric, Cole, Masha and Vladan, you guys made my time here worth it the most. I never would have met Dane and gone on the adventure of a lifetime (I swear I plan on moving to Scotland someday). I never would have met my wonderful and talented classmates. And I never would have been introduced to The Standard’s former Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Teague, during my sophomore year and been recruited to join the team as a visual artist.
My involvement with The Standard started out small, back when I still felt unsure of myself and my art. The coolest thing about being a part of The Standard, while I was growing and finding my voice over at Brick City in the Illustration program, is that I can see the small moments when I began to grow into the job. As I started feeling more confident in my abilities, I became more comfortable with the role, and eventually I took on more jobs and the journey hasn’t stopped since. I’m incredibly grateful to Greta for more opportunities and to all the editors who’ve put so much heart into the newspaper this last year. I see the fruit of it, and I'm glad I could have a hand in helping.
After graduating, my immediate plan is to take a small sabbatical to catch my breath and explore (have I mentioned how much I loved Scotland and traveling?) and spend more time growing ever closer to God. Then, I’ll come back and continue my job as a freelance illustrator and go wherever else I’m called.
These last few weeks leading up to graduation have me overwhelmed with happy-sad feelings. I’m sad to be leaving The Standard and Missouri State, but extremely happy for what they’ve given me and to be stepping out into the next adventure.
You can follow my adventure over at my art page on Instagram @madiharpart, and I’ll have my final work up at Fresh Gallery during the whole month of May! It’s located right next to Brick City at 401 N. Boonville Ave.
Follow Madison Harper on Instagram, @madiharpart
