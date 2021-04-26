Looking back at my time spent at The Standard brings bittersweet memories. I have made friends and memories throughout my journey as a journalism undergraduate that I'll cherish forever. Those on staff helped me develop a sense of confidence in my work I otherwise wouldn't have.
When I first inquired about joining The Standard staff, I was told they had a full staff of reporters and to check back later.
The next semester, I received an email that The Standard was looking for copy editors, and I jumped at the opportunity. I met with former opinion editor Emily Joshu once a week to learn more about AP style and get feedback on my editing.
I won't lie — I was hot garbage for the first few months. But I worked so hard each week to prove my worth as a copy editor.
I knew I wanted to do more than look at other people's stories. After some pressuring from my fiancé, I decided to start looking for story ideas on campus to pitch to the editors.
I finally found my opportunity during a Missouri State College Republicans meeting where a U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Senate candidate were presenting. I brought the story idea to the editors' attention, but there were no available reporters, so I covered it.
Since then, I have had the amazing opportunity to talk to extraordinary people — the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement Patrisse Cullors,, daughter of former President George W. Bush Jenna Bush Hager, and wonderful students and staff across the MSU campus.
Student journalism is underrated. Many forget our work is a labor of love. We care about our community and do our best to make sense of what's going on locally and nationally, usually without pay.
But it can be exhausting as well. I've spent nights questioning the value of my work, writing and rewriting stories I thought perhaps readers wouldn't bother to pick up.
My three years at this newspaper have flown by. There's part of me that yearns to return, to sit with the staff at the news table again. But this segment of my life is coming to an end.
I'll be studying at Missouri State as a graduate student, but I am going to focus my writing on public relations work so I can finally make some money. Just kidding (not).
I want to thank all my past and present editors for putting up with my endless questions and giving me the tough feedback I rely on now.
On a serious note, it has been a pleasure to serve you, our readers. I was worried my news stories would lose readers after we transitioned to online-only, but likes and interactions on Facebook and Twitter erased these doubts. Thank you for giving my work purpose.
My time at The Standard is coming to an end, but I'll always remember the hours of laughter and tears I've spent working on this paper.
