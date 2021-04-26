Prior to the end of my senior year of high school, my heart was set on Missouri State and music. In March 2017, I received a letter that changed my life quite exponentially. The letter stated I had not been accepted into the university’s music department. It was emotionally draining and challenging to figure out what to study in college two months before high school graduation.
My mom mentioned to me that I always liked writing and have always been a creative individual, so why not explore journalism? I came into college having really no idea what journalism meant or what it would entail even though it was my major.
Journalism has had one of the biggest imprints on my life. Learning the importance of news, loving different forms of journalism and understanding media deeply all contributed to my passion to stick with journalism and ultimately pursue a career in it.
If it wasn’t for Ryan Seacrest and Guiliana Rancic being on my screen every night at 6 p.m. on E! News, my niche for reality TV, the lessons I have learned about a news studio and the business from media, journalism and film professor Leonard Horton, and the themes and messages hidden within television and film I learned from MJF professor Holly Holladay, I would not appreciate journalism the way I do today.
My first semester on campus, I eagerly joined The Standard. I distinctly remember the eight-week training with the paper’s adviser, Jack Dimond, the weekly newsroom pitch meetings and the one story I wrote, which was quite awful. I left The Standard on my own in December of my freshmen year after feeling lost within my role as a reporter and questioning if print and digital journalism was for me.
After spending months back home in Kansas City during the university’s shutdown due to COVID-19, I pondered a lot on how to continue to challenge myself and grow within my skill set bearing in mind graduation. God bless Greta Cross for taking a chance on me and allowing me to return to The Standard with the opinion staff two and a half years later.
This year, writing consistently for the publication has been more rewarding than I ever would’ve thought. Bringing my passion for entertainment news and pop culture to life was exciting. I hope that creating pieces surrounding reality TV, legacy pieces and social issues provided a new perspective for you. Maybe you’ll even binge watch “The Bachelor” or “The Real World” now.
The main point I am getting at here is that life will consistently tell you “no,” and your plans will get wrecked over and over again. If you push through the “no” you are given, you will find something better waiting for you on the other side of your perseverance.
My personal no’s didn’t stop with that letter or my own choice to leave The Standard at the end of 2017.
My girlfriend turned me down after asking her out the first time, but things turned around for the better. Over three and a half years later, being with her has been one of the most beautiful aspects of my collegiate journey and life in general.
I applied and interviewed with KSMU Public Radio and Ozarks Public Television three times before finally being offered a role following the third interview. Not giving up pays off. Working as the Special Events Assistant under Melissa Rea, Sue Robinson and everyone else on the team has been such an honor. I have learned a lot about life, public media and the importance of work relationships here.
I applied to 50 summer internship roles in the spring of 2020, just to get denied or have the program pulled due to COVID-19. That was disheartening. After continuing to apply to roles and search for fall positions as well, I interned for 417 Magazine growing in my skill set, gaining real-world experience at a publication and getting to serve in varying roles.
Now being just a few weeks away from graduation, I have applied to over 150 post-graduation roles. I have already received numerous no’s. However, there are also companies that have taken interest in me and my work. I have no idea what job I will be working or what city I will be living in come four weeks from now. I can say that because of the no’s I have received before, I know that something spectacular is coming.
Never let a “no” be victorious over you and your life. You are in control of your fate and what could be.
Thank you Missouri State, The Standard, professors, mentors, advisors, family and friends for the countless memories, unforgettable experiences, allowing me to be me and for the best four years that taught me to not let a simple “no” win.
Follow Blake Haynes on Twitter, @BLAMHAY
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.