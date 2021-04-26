Sujash Purna finds that when he sits down to write a poem, what results is something mechanical and not at all spontaneous. Alternatively, when he’s riding the bus or waiting for a meeting to begin, inspiration often strikes.
“I have my yellow legal pad and my pen,” Purna said. “I’m doodling and writing something unrelated. I’m not planning to write a poem … Those poems are much more spontaneous and natural. And I go back to those notes and sketches and snippets and type them up, and I realize that those have much stronger images and words.”
Growing up, Purna thought he’d attend university in his home country of Bangladesh, but when he was 18 years old, he accepted a scholarship at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri to study literature. His journey brought him to Missouri State University after his wife accepted a job in Springfield, and he decided to attend MSU to work toward a master’s degree in English.
A love of language is what drew him to creative writing. At a young age, Purna found himself inspired by British literature, reading J.K. Rowling, Jane Austen and George Orwell. His earliest poems involve simply playing with words, learning a new word in the English dictionary and using it in his work.
Purna pinpoints coming to America as a catalyst for a big change in his writing. He found American poetry styles, which rely much less on structure and form, inspiring.
Additionally, he found himself particularly drawn to immigrant poets.
“(Work from immigrant poets) really resonate in mine, as I realize that some of their experiences are similar to what I am going through,” Purna said.
Marcus Cafagna, English Department professor and coordinator of the creative writing program at Missouri State, called Purna an “exemplary” student.
“His personality is very welcoming, relaxed and easygoing,” Cafagna said. “He has a very easy-going way about people, which is perhaps deceptive because he is a very ambitious, hard-working guy.”
Cafagna stressed Purna’s involvement in his two-year creative writing program has been unlike the average graduate student. Purna’s prolific work has been published in more than 30 poetry journals around the world, and Cafagna said he is impressed by the sheer volume of work that Purna has created.
“He has produced four or five times the amount an average graduate student produces, and the quality of his poetry is very high,” Cafagna said.
It was while Purna was in contact with Finishing Line Press, which publishes memoirs, novellas, plays, short stories and poetry books, that his dream of publishing a poetry collection started to come true. Now his book “Epidemic of Nostalgia” is available for preorder at finishinglinepress.com.
The idea for “Epidemic of Nostalgia” came to Purna in 2017 while he was working on his first master’s degree. The book’s title comes from Purna’s poem of the same name, which he wrote while working a summer job at a cafeteria.
“I used to just wallow and daydream a lot,” Purna said. “I used to think about my family back home, the people here and how I’ve changed over the years living in the United States.”
Purna described the poems in the collection as intimate, wistful, and of course, nostalgic.
“Some of the poems really spark a hopefulness about a future that’s going to be better than the struggles I’ve been through,” Purna said.
While “Epidemic of Nostalgia” is his first book, his previous experiences with publications — and rejections from publications — have continued to shape his work.
“My goal is to get 100 rejections a year,” Purna said.
Some rejections are easy to get over and move on from, but others are more painful. Purna said rejections where he just barely misses the cut are the ones that hurt the most.
“When (publishers) are like, ‘We really loved your poem, but there were so many good ones that we couldn’t pick yours,’ that kind of rejection really hurts,” Purna explained. “But the ones that are like, ‘Oh, good luck elsewhere,’ those don’t really hurt me anymore.”
Purna hasn’t let those 100 annual rejections get to him, though, and his perseverance has paid off.
Recently his poem “Story City” was published in the South Carolina Review, a prestigious literary journal published by Clemson University in South Carolina. Big-name poets like Eudora Welty and Joyce Carol Oates have been published in previous journals.
Now Purna can see his poems are taking on a new theme. Many of his recent works in progress are centered around politics, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and what it means to be a person of color living in the United States.
Cafanga maintains Purna is exceptional in what he writes about.
“Mr. Purna in writing his poetry does not simply record the life of an individual but seeks to delineate concerns that are at once cultural and social in nature,” Cafagna said.
Cafagna said it’s these ethnic, gendered and racial “cultural collisions” he sees in Purna’s work that gives his poems a level of complexity. Readers see the struggles and pleasures that come with cultural assimilation, immigration and family. In many ways Purna is writing to his family, to other immigrants and to the rest of us who aren’t recent immigrants.
“When you read these poems, you don’t feel left out,” Cafagna said.
Purna points to his undergraduate years that reflect the most in his current work-in-progress collection. He said he writes from those “challenging” experiences.
His advice for undergrads? Don’t take things too seriously.
While Purna admits grades are important, he said it’s also important to remember all of the experience you garner as an undergrad, good or bad, is valuable.
“It’s kind of like a footnote in your book,” he said. “It’s not the story itself.”
