Zaheer Popo, 31, is a graduate student working toward receiving his master’s degree in applied second language acquisition in May. His second language of choice is French.
Popo said after high school in St. Lucia in the Caribbean, he worked as a banker and teacher. He taught elementary school in his home country of St. Lucia.
Popo said it was then he discovered a love for teaching and decided to attend the University of West Indies in Barbados. When applying, he decided to get a French with linguistics degree.
“A friend of mine did Spanish with linguistics and he was raving about linguistics,” Popo said. “So I decided to try it out and I loved it. I loved learning about the science of language, how language operates with an individual and in a society, and how we go about acquiring language.”
After his time in Barbados, Popo became a French and English teacher in French Guinea for seven months. He then taught in the U.S. Virgin Islands for three years before returning to his home country for a year.
Along with his love for learning and teaching different languages, Popo also enjoys playing the organ.
In teaching, Popo discovered he wanted to learn more about French and learn more about how people learn French. He saw a Facebook ad that led him to Missouri State University.
After looking to see if this ad was legitimate, he applied and got in contact with the program director, Luciane Maimone. Now almost three years later, Popo is about to graduate.
Popo said MSU’s applied second language acquisition program is unique because it allows him to learn more about French and how to teach French. It provided a more holistic experience. Popo said most programs only offer one or the other.
Popo said he must complete a thesis paper. His is on how members of Generation Z learn the French subjunctive.
Popo explained the French subjunctive is more of a mood than a tense. It is used in subjectivity. As an example, it is used to describe wishing or doubting. Popo said this is a complex subject for students to grasp.
“Based on my reading of Gen Z’ers, there appears to be a preference for video-based learning,” Popo said. “My research is on how videos can help students learn the French subjunctive easier.”
Popo said his work would not be possible without a few people, including the program instructor of applied second language acquisition, Luciane Maimone, and his supervisor for his graduate teaching Tonia Tinsley.
Maimone, an associate professor in the Modern and Classical Languages Department, said she thinks Popo represents success.
“He is an international student, which is always harder for graduate students, but he never let that deter him,” Maimone said. “Instead, he represents very well one of the main values of our department, which is cultural competence. I think that having him share his experiences at MSU may bring in a different perspective that is worth sharing with other graduate students and the MSU administration.”
Tinsley, associate professor in the Modern and Classical Languages Department, has worked with Popo in a more administrative role, said she thinks Popo has a limitless future.
“I think that Zaheer is bound for great things,” Tinsley said. “He has a very strong work ethic and is committed to doing his best, whether it is as a graduate student, a French teacher or a musician.”
Tinsley said she thinks Popo is a great teacher to people trying to acquire a new language.
“Zaheer has a unique combination of humor, grace and patience that is ideal for working with students who are trying to master a new language,” Tinsley said.
Upon graduation, Popo said he is planning to stay at MSU to finish his second master’s degree in organ performance. Once that is complete he is going to look around the United States to find a doctorate program in organ performance. If that is not available, he will look for a program in applied language.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.