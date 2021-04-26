On May 13 and 14, Missouri State University will host an in-person commencement for graduating students. This will be its third in-person commencement since COVID-19 started, and the first one in a spring semester.
Terry Weber, commencement committee chair, said MSU usually has two commencement ceremonies in December and three in May. This year, due to COVID-19, MSU has added additional ceremonies so graduates have the opportunity to celebrate in person.
Commencement will take place at JQH Arena, though there are certain restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.
Only 750 graduates will be allowed per commencement but each is allowed up to four guests. Seating will be socially distanced, masks are required and there is no processional for students to march into the arena.
Weber said these protocols were also in place for the October and December 2020 commencements. Each section of the college graduating will also have the dean of that college as the keynote speaker.
Seniors participating in spring commencement include Justin Bible, senior exercise and movement science major, and Emma O’Donnell, senior English literature major.
Bible finished his undergraduate program in three years, which he said went by fairly quickly.
“I’ve had fun, but it was definitely a drag due to COVID-19,” Bible said. “I plan on continuing my masters here at MSU. With that I will get athletic training certification and try becoming an athletic trainer.”
O’Donnell said while she disliked attending high school, she’s loved college and plans on centering her career around it.
“I love that I get to choose my classes,” O’Donnell said. “There’s all these specialty classes in my major. It’s fun; there are cool classes you can take in college you can’t take in high school. After graduate school I’d like to teach at college level and continue to write and publish papers.”
The Office of the Registrar offers a full checklist for what graduating students need prior to commencement. For a complete guideline of events and regulations during spring commencement, click here.
Commencements on May 13:
2 p.m. College of Business undergraduate students
6 p.m. The McQueary College of Health and Human Services and Interdisciplinary Academic Programs undergraduate students
Commencements on May 14:
9 a.m. McQueary College of Health and Human Services graduate students and Reynolds College of Arts and Letters undergraduate and graduate students
1 p.m. College of Humanities and Public Affairs, College of Natural and Applied Sciences and Interdisciplinary Academic Programs graduate students
5 p.m. College of Education, William H. Darr College of Agriculture College of Business graduate students.
