Alexi Hoefer isn’t a typical graduate student. She’s a full-time social worker, mom and advocate in her community.
Hoefer, 35, is a graduate student of Missouri State’s School of Social Work, intending to graduate in July after completing her extended practicum.
Currently, she works at Ozark Center - Community Care Program, where she works with patients with mental health disorders in-person and remotely and is completing her practicum at Urgent Behavioral Solutions, both in Joplin.
Hoefer was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, but moved to Missouri after graduating high school. She said she planned to take a year off school before pursuing college. Her plans changed when she gave birth to her daughter Zoey at 19.
“I was a single-mom at 19, making sure I had enough money coming in to pay bills, have diapers and everything (Zoey) needed, so I went to work right away,” Hoefer said.
But Hoefer said she knew she wanted more. After five to six years of working, she decided to work toward her associate’s degree, then bachelor’s degree. Hoefer worked with her bachelor’s degree for several years before applying to graduate school, which she explained as crucial to her future.
Hoefer lives with progressive muscular dystrophy, a group of diseases that causes weakness and loss of muscle mass. Diagnosed as a child, Hoefer said her legs are most impacted and she anticipates having to be wheelchair-bound later in life.
“Part of getting into grad school … my body is not going to allow me to continue going out into people’s homes in the community and serving them,” Hoefer said. “Getting my master’s (degree), I’ll be able to be office-bound, which is what my body is going to demand I do at some point.
“I feel like having muscular dystrophy makes me want to do more. I’m always wanting to prove people wrong. I was never supposed to be able to walk, and I walked. I wasn’t supposed to do a lot of things, and when somebody tells me I can’t do something, I’m going to do it anyway.”
Hoefer is indeed proving people wrong.
Amanda Key, coordinator of Missouri State’s School of Social Work Master’s Program, first met Hoefer in 2014 and said she’s a student she will never forget.
Key and Hoefer met during a family and groups class where students learned how to engage with families and work in small groups.
However, this initial teacher-student interaction wasn’t traditional. Rather than seated in front of Key, Hoefer was displayed on a TV monitor in front of the class.
According to Key, at the time, Missouri State and Crowder College in Neosho had a relationship where students located in Neosho could join the Springfield-based class via interactive television, or ITV. While ITV allows for two-way, real-time conversation, Key said the experience is different from Zoom.
“I remember feeling so terrible for her,” Key said. “She was the only person (from) Crowder College, so I had 25 students in Springfield and there, bless her heart, she was on a TV screen in front … all by herself in that classroom.”
Despite the physical separation, Key said Hoefer made herself present each day in class.
“She was just so determined,” Key said. “There were other students in the program who didn’t make it through.”
But Hoefer did.
Key described Hoefer as resilient and tenacious, in and out of the classroom.
“She’s a humble advocate, and that’s another thing I love about her,” Key said. “She’s always had this ability to speak truth in a way that people listen and respect.”
Currently, Hoefer volunteers with Free Mom Hugs - Missouri, a non-profit dedicated to supporting members of the LGBTQ+ youth community, and Joplin for Justice, a community of advocates in Joplin committed to taking action against injustices in their community.
“Advocating is in my blood,” Hoefer said. “I just try to advocate for all of the social injustices that I see around here.”
Hoefer’s “advocating bug” has rooted itself in her daughter Zoey too, who is 14 years old.
“She’s an advocate like you won’t believe,” Hoefer said. “She’s really mad because there’s going to be a protest this weekend, and I’m working and I won’t be able to take her, so she’s trying to find a ride.”
Hoefer said she believed her mother-daughter relationship is unique due to her being a young mom.
“Sometimes I feel like less of a mom and more of a friend, and it might be because we kind of grew up together,” Hoefer said. “I think you do a lot of growing up after 19, even though you’re legally an adult. I think there’s a lot of maturity that happens during that time.”
Hoefer said Zoey has a lot of “fire and spunk” and constantly motivates her to do better.
Post-graduation, Hoefer plans to work toward becoming a licensed clinical social worker, or LCSW. Hoefer said this license would allow her to work independently with clients without supervision.
