I remember how nervous I was going into my freshman year of college at Missouri State. I didn’t know what I wanted to do or who I wanted to be, and I was essentially starting over after four years of high school. In the summer of 2017, as I prepared for my first semester of college, I looked back on what made high school special for me. I worked as a photographer and photo editor for our newspaper and found a love for covering high school sports. I always thought of those experiences as the highlight of my high school career and now, eight years later, I can say the same for The Standard.
I found The Standard online and reached out to the photo editor to ask if they were hiring photographers. The first week of classes, I met with the photo editor and shot my first Missouri State volleyball game. I was incredibly nervous as I had not even made friends at Missouri State, but the staff at The Standard welcomed me with open arms, and I quickly felt like I belonged. I was blown away by how kind and inclusive everyone was, and I ended up spending the majority of my freshman year working in the newsroom, photographing Missouri State sports and spending time with my coworkers. Over the next four years, I could be found with my camera on the sideline of soccer games, court for basketball and at any other sporting events I could fit into my schedule.
Not only did The Standard introduce me to new people, unique experiences and the world of Missouri State athletics, but it set me up for life out of college. I have photos, stories, videos, page designs and graphics for my portfolio, along with advice and critique from intelligent and experienced coworkers. The Standard brought me to protests, campus events, local businesses and games, and although I didn’t grow up in Springfield, I felt immersed in the community. I even gained leadership experience during my two years as photo editor. Although I’m not exactly sure what I want to do in the future, I now have the experience and tools to find a career in a field I love.
I also made plenty of mistakes throughout my years on staff, but The Standard was a place where I had the freedom to do so if I learn from my missteps. I feel bad for the editors who had to read my first few stories or look through my photos, but they stuck with me and helped me improve. The past four years, the editors, our advisor Jack Dimond, and the staff have pushed me to be a better journalist.
When I think about the past four years of college, most memories involve The Standard and the incredible friends I made while working for the newspaper. I’ll always look back on my time with the paper knowing that it shaped my life at Missouri State, pushed me out of my comfort zone and taught me more than I could have imagined.
I’ll miss the early Monday mornings, excessive amounts of coffee, late-night design sessions and the comfort of the small newsroom in Clay Hall. The Standard had an incredible impact on my life, and I am excited to see where the talented and hardworking staff takes the paper next.
Follow Kaitlyn Stratman on Twitter, @kaitlynstratman
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.