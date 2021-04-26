I never had aspirations of working for a newspaper.
In fact, I never had a dream of attending Missouri State University, but here we are.
Following two years at a pricey, private university and a failure to complete even my general education courses, I found myself making a stark financial decision to move back home and transfer to MSU in order to save money while I completed my degree. #BearUp
As someone who hopes to pursue a job in broadcast news following graduation, I was saddened in the transfer process to learn Missouri State simply had a straight journalism major, which was a combined program of print and broadcast journalism.
Per graduation requirements, student journalists have to complete classes in both realms of journalism in order to graduate. I found this annoying as someone who sees themselves as a personality, rather than a writer.
However, after taking a few 200-level journalism courses that were print-focused, I began to find a keen liking for the art. I’d heard a few students promote The Standard in said classes and decided to attend training at the beginning of my second semester on campus.
While I was truthfully skeptical of the decision and very unwilling to commit to actually work for the publication, I ended up finding myself covering events a year ago in March and was enjoying it thoroughly.
Then COVID-19 hit. No events. No sports. No nothing.
The timing of all this, which is true for so many others, was very inconvenient and seemed almost ironic.
Nonetheless, we slowly found our way back to doors opening again, and small groups gradually gathered. This meant I could continue reporting, and more specifically it meant covering Missouri State sports.
For the sake of time, since returning to a somewhat sense of normalcy, I have been so thankful for my time spent as a sports reporter at The Standard. I have had the opportunity to cover so many awesome teams, including softball and men’s golf. Not to mention, experiencing a historic Lady Bears season that included an exciting March Madness run.
While there were many obstacles along the way, I wouldn’t trade my time at The Standard for anything. I’ve learned so many valuable lessons in what feels like a short amount of time and seen myself grow as both a reporter and a person.
I’m even more thankful for the relationships I have made through working at The Standard. Being able to spend time around others who share the same passions as you is very uplifting. I will never forget memories of joking around in section meetings or while doing recordings of The Growl, The Standard’s sports podcast (there's my plug).
All in all, my time at The Standard has been a true blessing. It has given me a love and respect for not only print journalism but also local and student journalism.
Simply put, I am very thankful for the experience and excited to enter my next chapter upon graduating.
Follow Noah Tucker on Twitter, @noahtucker04
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.