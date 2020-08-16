The Missouri State men’s golf team looks to build on a solid year of growth going into 2020.
The Bears’ previous season was one that revolved around youth. Head coach Neal Stafford said the young team, which included five newcomers, grew a lot last season and “showed a lot of promise.”
In 2019, the Bears had a steady season as a team, posting multiple top-10 finishes before their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This included sixth place at the Derek Dolenc Invitational and fourth place finish at the Austin Peay State Intercollegiate.
“The guys got more and more comfortable each day, and have shown tangibles to be successful,” Stafford said.
With golf being considered a spring sport, the NCAA’s ruling to extend a year of eligibility applies to the team.
This is most important for senior Lukas McCalla, who graduated in fall 2019. McCalla announced he will return for a fifth season while entering a graduate program.
McCalla has been a regular in the Bears’ lineup, and Stafford described him as “a great guy and solid leader who helps set the tone for the rest of the team.”
Another upperclassman who will help lead the way for the Bears is Western Kentucky transfer Crimson Callahan, a junior. Callahan was a consistent player throughout the season for the Bears, averaging a score of 73 across 21 rounds played.
“Callahan had a terrific year last year, and spent a lot of time in our 1 spot,” Stafford said.
Another returner for the Bears includes Glendale High School graduate Christopher Obert, a redshirt junior, who also tallied 21 rounds last season. Along with him, sophomore Carter Lee and a trio of freshmen in Eric Byun, Austin Gillund and J.P. Lavalle will all compete for playing time in the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.
Perhaps the most promising of all returners for the Bears is sophomore Max Kreikemeier. As a freshman in 2019, Kreikemeier made an instant impact with several individual top-10 finishes. He held a team-best average round score of 72, which in part is due to multiple sub-70 rounds he shot through the season.
“Max is a very steady player who always seems in control,” Stafford said. “He adjusted to the college game well and was able to break the program’s single-season scoring average for a freshman.”
Stafford has high hopes for the team this coming season, and he said he believes the key to success is “maintaining a focus to get better and improve on something every day.”
Stafford said he believes this pursuit will result in more relaxed and confident play as the season progresses. As the Bears continue to gain experience, competition for playing spots will help further the team’s growth.
“There are countless ways to play great golf,” Stafford said. “For us, the talent is there. We just have to keep things simple and not waiver in our mindset despite what our situation may look like.”
The men’s golf team is expected to begin its fall season in mid-September, but exact dates are still to be determined.