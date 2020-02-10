You step onto the Bear Line in a hurry to make it to your 8 a.m. and squeeze into a seat between two people with recognizable faces. Turning up the volume on your headphones, you tune out the world around you.
Who are these people sitting next to you? What makes them people just like you?
Neighbors is The Standard’s new weekly feature project that aims to share the stories of our community’s familiar faces. By breaking through the everyday small talk, we will have the honor of helping tell the stories of our people of Springfield.
A primarily digital project, Neighbors will debut on The Standard’s Instagram, @thestandard_msu, each Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for this week’s spotlighted individual, a jack of all trades who enjoys tending to film cameras and being involved in his local community.