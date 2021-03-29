Despite people finding convenience in streaming music, older formats are increasing in popularity.
Last year, vinyl record sales went up 46% and cassette sales effectively doubled according to Pitchfork and BBC.
So what’s the appeal? Art is something many view as cyclical (see mom jeans coming back into style) and that would make music no exception. This isn’t to say people are exclusively turning back to older bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, but current artists like Lady Gaga who released “Chromatica” in 2020 on cassette to record breaking sales, according to the BBC.
However, Chris Grant, owner of Heavy Heads Records located at 215 W. Olive St., said he believes this is more than a simple cultural shift backwards.
“Since we opened, a significant portion of my customer base has been in the 20-30 year old range, and I’ve also seen an increase in the number of teenagers taking an interest in vinyl and cassettes during and throughout this period of time,” Grant said. “I can confidently say that the number of younger collectors has definitely grown over the past couple of years.”
According to Grant, the advantages aren’t limited to how “cool” they look, claiming the sound quality of these formats is superior to digital.
“Sound quality is number one; no other type of physical or digital media has the depth and warmth of vinyl ... cassettes are just plain cool, and are a great way to listen to an analog format on the go,” Grant said. “I actually have quite a few customers who still have cassette decks in their vehicles.”
Connor Wilson, senior journalism major, said these platforms are also being turned on directly in opposition to streaming services like Spotify.
“Even though streaming services like Spotify have made music really widely available, it’s also removed ownership, so if you can’t afford a subscription anymore, suddenly you can’t listen to that song you love anywhere besides like YouTube,” Wilson said. “Vinyls are kind of the best of both worlds where you get ownership over something you love and want to keep for forever, but also clout because it looks rad and you can tell everybody about the ‘Sonic Adventure 2’ soundtrack vinyl you own.”
Grant said he believes there is a status component to owning a record on cassette or vinyl, much like Wilson stated.
“People take pride in owning their favorite works in a physical format and enjoy being able to express themselves through their musical tastes,” Grant said. “Through social media and other online communities, people with the same musical tastes have been able to unite, all across the world. It’s also a lot of fun to show your record collection, in person, to someone who is genuinely interested in the hobby.”
While gaining popularity, the hobby of vinyl and cassette collecting is not an inexpensive one. For prospective collectors or enthusiasts, Grant offers his advice, namely doing a lot of research and asking as many questions as possible.
“A couple of hours of research and reading online reviews could potentially save someone hundreds of dollars if it helps them to avoid buying a lesser product,” Grant said. “I want people to get the most out of their vinyl listening experience.”
