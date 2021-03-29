Springfield can be ideal central location to travel from for day trips, road trips, break trips and everything in between.
As the city sits in the southwest corner of the state, there is access to three-hour drive trips to Kansas City, St. Louis and Bentonville, Arkansas. Longer seven-hour drive ventures can also be made to major cities such as Chicago, Dallas and Nashville.
Transportation may be easy, but the hard part is finding a place to stay. Hotels and motels have become a more estranged option as the boom of vacation rental services emerge.
Some common options include businesses like Airbnb, Vrbo and HipCamp.
Airbnb
Airbnb primarily services homestays for those looking for lodging.
“Whether you’re looking for a treehouse for the weekend or an entire home for the whole family, a warm welcome awaits,” according to the Airbnb website. “Behind every stay is a real person who can give you the details you need to check in and feel at home.”
Airbnb features include city search, estimated number of people staying, as well as rentals ranked by price.
Anna Pellegrini, senior communications major, traveled to San Diego over spring break with a group of friends and booked an Airbnb.
“The Airbnb was super spacious, in a safe area and super close to the beach,” Pellegrini said. “Parking was not a problem. We had our own space, and everything was well communicated. I liked that it felt like we were in a home and not a tiny hotel room.”
Margaret Jordahl, sophomore vocal performance major, took a weekend trip over spring break with friends to Bentonville, Arkansas and also chose to use Airbnb to book their stay.
“The Airbnb was $94 per person for two nights with three people,” Jordahl said.” It was a three-bedroom house, which was nice because everyone had their own rooms. We chose an Airbnb over a hotel because we wanted to be able to cook all of our own meals while we were there, which made the trip cheaper.”
Vrbo
Vrbo stands for “Vacation Rental by Owner,'' meaning all of the featured properties are owned by people as vacation rentals. This differs from Airbnb since people do not live there full time.
According to the Vrbo website, the company’s mission is to “find every family the space they need to relax, reconnect and enjoy precious time away together.”
Features of Vrbo also include a city search, number of guests and list of properties based on price.
Due to their family connection mission statement, this service is usually better for either families or larger groups.
Haley Matthews, junior elementary education major, recently spent time in Panama City Beach with a large group of friends during spring break.
“I liked how the house was right on the beach so we could walk down and be on the sand in seconds, rather than having to use an elevator to get down to the lobby and then walk through the pool area,” Matthews said. “I think it was more cost efficient because you aren’t guaranteed a good view at a hotel but at the house, the beach was our backyard.”
Hipcamp
Hipcamp is the opposite of Vrbo and Airbnb. Their services offered are best suited for camping or outdoor stay experiences.
According to the Hipcamp website, “Hipcamp works to support those who care for the land and get more people out under the stars. We do this because we believe humans in nature bring out the best of human nature.”
Hipcamp’s features include entering desired location, potential dates, as well as accommodations options. The accommodation list includes camping, glamping - a combination of glamorous and camping with amenities and more resort-like rather than traditional camping - and RV sites.
Nikki Clark, graduate dramatic writing student, utilized Hipcamp to get the most out of her planned camping trip during fall break.
“It gives you a huge variety of options from ‘here’s a farmer's extra field, you can put your tent here’ to really extravagant yurts and cabins.” Clark said. “I love camping but kind of hate how crowded and generic camping grounds are, so this was a great way to find some really unique options.
“It’s also much cheaper in some cases than staying at a campground. Each Hipcamp ranged between $20 to $100 with some having discounts for weekdays, so it’s super affordable.”
Hipcamp is a great resource for those looking to visit a national park and specific campgrounds. The website and app both provide a list of camping by states, the best camping regions, all available public parks as well as trending campgrounds.
With college students often being on budget-based vacations or weekend getaways, all three of these rental services are good to bear in mind when in the planning stages of your trip.
Make more of your stay in your destination by having a home, condo or glamping spot instead of a typical hotel stay. By using these services, you will be more cost-efficient and enjoy your trip in a different way.
