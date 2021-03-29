Mountain biking in an urban setting seems like an oxymoron; the sidewalk of the city doesn’t mesh well with treads built to handle soil and stone. But Springfield and the Ozarks actually have a thriving mountain biking scene.
TrailSpring, a bike path building company formed in 2012, sponsors two different mountain bike trails within 100 miles of Springfield. The company is dedicated to building paths through natural settings and improving the Ozark economy while doing so.
Located at 5055 Two Rivers Road in Highlandville, Missouri, Two Rivers Mountain Bike Park is open weekly to the public from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to its website, the park extends almost 400 acres and has over 14 miles of paths built.
Abigail Prudden, Outdoor Adventures graduate assistant at Missouri State University’s Foster Recreation Center, said while she is a novice at mountain biking, she enjoys Two Rivers.
“They have tons of trails with options for all skill levels, and everyone was really friendly to me as a beginner,” Prudden said. “They have loops that take you through the woods and near the river. They also have a sort of terrain park that has ramps and dirt hills.”
Prudden said when riding to observe the ground condition, as wet ground can be easily disturbed while riding. Two Rivers comes equipped with a sign at the entrance informing visitors the ground condition before they start riding.
Austin Prenger, senior recreation, sport and park administration major, said one of his favorite trails in the area is Twin Rivers. Prenger said he enjoyed mountain biking for multiple reasons.
“I love biking in general because it’s an individual pursuit,” Prenger said. “I don’t have to coordinate with anyone. When I feel in the mood, I can hop on my bike and explore any area in Springfield. I love the freedom it provides. Plus, there’s a huge biking community; find the right contacts and resources so you can easily get yourself into the community!”
A full map of the Twin Rivers Mountain Bike Park can be found online at trailspring.org/two-rivers.
Dirt 66 is the larger of the parks and is currently being developed by TrailSpring. Dirt 66 aims to connect 66 miles of mountain biking paths together throughout the Ozarks.
Prenger encouraged those looking to start mountain biking to visit bike shops and trails around the Springfield area to see which works best for them. He said renting is a wise choice, and bikes are easily found through online sales.
A notable bike shop in Springfield is Mountain Movement, located at 5360 S. Campbell Ave. Mountain Movement was opened in Aug. 2020 by Max Penny. Two months after opening, the shop partnered with Jagged Axe Trail Designs out of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
The shop sells all sorts of mountain biking equipment, from actual bikes to shirts, shoes and padding to wear during the ride. The shop also offers service for bicycles in need of repairs and tune-ups.
Penny said he aims to offer a balance between affordability and quality in his sales.
“We specialize in mountain biking, but we can service other types,” Penny said. “We don’t upcharge; we sell all our stuff for the price you would find it online.”
Penny also formed the Anti Pedal Pedal Club movement, a reference to both the Anti Social Social Club and the fact he enjoys riding downhill more than uphill. Mountain Movement sells shirts bearing the logo.
Penny recommended a bike with a strong frame for mountain bike riding.
“You don’t want a Walmart bike,” he said.
For newer riders, Penny said the main thing to do is stick with it and ride as much as possible without taking things too seriously. All riders should wear necessary protection, such as a helmet or even knee pads, plus shoes that easily grip pedals.
Penny said as of March 11, Jagged Axe was in talks with Mountain Movement to start a project in Springfield, though Penny could not specify details.
“Keep your eyes open and your ears to the ground,” Penny said. “This is why we partnered with them, to get something started in the area.”
