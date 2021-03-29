You’re out in the open, sun shining on your face and thin, well maintained grass below your feet. Silence is all around you … the golf course.
Theo Atchison, course professional and instructor at Fremont Hills Country Club at 1953 Fremont Hills Drive in Nixa, said the relaxed nature of golf is what makes the game so unique.
“Golf is a game that can serve many purposes,” Atchison said. “It can be competitive, it can be social and it can help provide wellness.”
Atchison said the minimal and controlled movements of golf are what allows people of all ages to play and enjoy it.
“We invest ourselves in so many things that eventually run out over time,” Atchison said. “But when you pick up golf, if you enjoy it, you can play forever.”
Beyond the surface, golf can serve purposes beyond finding ways to fill your Saturday afternoon. Golf has been shown to be beneficial to both mental and physical health.
According to a study released by Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, golf is more beneficial for Parkinson’s patients than Tai chi, a Chinese martial art practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation. Tai chi is considered by the National Institute of Health as the gold standard in helping prevent falls among Parkinson’s disease patients.
The study found extended physical exercise, particularly the required utilization of balance in golf swings, helped decrease a patient’s risk of falling over a 10-week period.
Atchison said golf is also beneficial because it requires players to process through the game by connecting the mental side to the physical side.
“Before every shot, you have to think about how you want to approach it, and then from there work to actually execute what you envision,” Atchison said.
While golf can be seen as an activity that sways more toward the expensive side, luckily Springfield offers affordable opportunities for college students.
The Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course, north of Interstate I-44 at 1825 E. Norton Road, offers 18-hole rounds of golf for $25 a round, if you have your own clubs. Clubs cost $18 to rent.
Course pro Shaun Freeman said the course occasionally offers deals for college students, which generally include food and drink vouchers. Club professionals are employed by a club for the purpose of running the operation, teaching and directing tournament operations.
The spectacle of Bill and Payne Stewart is its junior course, Betty Allison Golf Center, located next door.
This course is a nine-hole course consisting entirely of short par-three, which makes it ideal for walking. Each round at Betty Allison costs $11 and the entire course is lighted, so playing at night is an option.
“Starting May 1, we keep the course open till 11 p.m. for nighttime golf,” Freeman said. “It can be a lot of fun and allows for a different playing experience.”
If a traditional golf course doesn’t catch your fancy, Springfield offers a highly affordable option at Fun Acre, where college students can play 18 holes of putt-putt for just $3.
While there are plenty of different avenues to take, depending on your price range, Springfield certainly has the right golf venue for anyone.
