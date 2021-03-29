Nicewaner: Wow, thanks I'm cured
Mental health isn't a skin-deep wound
Since the pandemic started, my Instagram feed has been flooded with self care posts — over 44 million to be exact, according to the social media platform — featuring cutesy graphics and catchy tips about self-care. We’ve all been struggling lately. U.S. adults, especially minorities, essential workers and unpaid caregivers, have experienced considerably higher rates of adverse mental health conditions, according to a 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
In an attempt to feel better, the guise of self-care culture has provided quick fixes for people to deal with mental health issues when no other solution is offered. Many self-care social media accounts encourage people to “drink water,” “focus on the present moment” and practice “restorative yoga poses” when feeling stressed.
While there’s nothing wrong with taking care of yourself — drinking water and staying active are important — there is something wrong with self-care trends that promote individual pampering as a way to deal with complex mental health problems.
Coming from someone who personally struggles with anxiety and depression, lighting a candle and putting on a podcast isn’t going to make me feel better; it might even make me feel worse. Because of the way it’s publicized, self care seems practical and helpful in improving people’s mental health conditions when in reality, it’s usually not.
According to a 2019 Harris Poll that surveyed over 1,000 people, many Americans do not see self-care as an attainable goal — 28% reported feeling guilty when practicing self-care, 35% said they believed self-care was only possible for those with enough money and 44% thought self-care was only feasible for those with enough time.
After finishing up a 60-hour work week, the last thing you may want to do is spend 20 minutes meditating before bed or putting on a detox face mask. While practicing self-care is a well-intentioned pursuit, it fails to address some of the systemic issues that cause mental health detriments: low wages, demanding work hours and outrageous healthcare costs that restrict people from seeking professional help.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in 2019, the United States spent $3.8 trillion on health or $11,582 per person — $406 billion of which came from out of pocket spending alone.
Additionally, in 2016, 11.8 million Americans believed they had a need for mental health services that went unmet — 38% saying they could not afford the cost of treatment, 13% saying their health insurance didn’t pay enough for mental health services and 7% saying their health insurance didn’t cover any mental health services, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
It’s no wonder people have turned to self-care to address their mental health concerns, even though it’s unlikely to solve their problems in the long run. For many people, their only choice is to practice self-care.
Even more ridiculous is the way celebrities have capitalized on self-care culture and taken over the wellness industry to sell their overpriced, superfluous products to the public.
Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand founded by celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow, suggests “inhaling calming vapors” from their de Mamiel Altitude Oil to improve your mood during a drudging day at the office.
If only this $44 bottle of exquisite plant oils were available to me when I was in high school, working over 30 hours a week at my exhausting, minimum wage retail job; maybe I wouldn’t have been depressed.
Self-care culture has become an obsession, one in which everyday people fall into the belief that using the wellness products advertised by celebrities will rid them of their ailments. In reality, there’s a clearer answer to why celebrities have healthier, more luxurious lives where self-care is attainable for them; they’re egregiously rich.
Self-care culture, while initially a good idea, has become a heavily marketed, oversaturated trend — touted as the key to resolving mental health issues. My aim is not to dismiss self-care itself; it is absolutely important to drink water, get adequate sleep and eat healthy foods, but self-care culture has become a mirage that, when revealed, only offers simple, short-term solutions for complex, long-term problems.
The key to improving our country’s mental health crisis is simple. What Americans need is not self-care culture; it’s better access to affordable, quality healthcare.
Matlock: Re-prioritizing yourself
In defense of self-care culture
Every person deserves to have a happy and loving relationship with themselves. Today, self-care culture has expanded to a variety of different platforms. Whether it be a post on Instagram about self-care tips or a new self-care package, there is always a new form — journals to workshops to even yoga.
I think we all can agree that during the coronavirus outbreak, self-care was needed. If COVID-19 showed us anything, it was taking care of ourselves is an important thing to do. Something there are stigmas around self-care, which got lost during the dark times of the lockdown. There are four reasons why people struggle with self-care, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. These reasons are: You’ve got the wrong definition, you think putting yourself first means putting others last, you think you can’t afford it, or you don’t know when you need it. The idea of self care tends to be seen as a way to love yourself, when in fact, it is so much more.
“Approximately one-third of people have visited a doctor about stress-related symptoms,” according to Forbes.
While stress looks different for everyone, so does the way of handling self-care. Self-care gives a break from stress and anxiety, improves cognitive functions, provides alone time and allows you to have time with others, according to Forbes.
Whether you meditate or read your favorite book, you are taking care of yourself. Not only are you working on yourself, but also your relationships with others. There is a broad category of different types of self-care. The ones that are discussed most are mental, physical, social and emotional remedies.
Different ways one can start practicing self-care include the following: Drink plenty of water, get enough sleep, watch your favorite movie, meditate, go for a walk at your favorite park, go on a trip, draw or journal. You can do one, two or even 10 different acts of self-care whenever you want. The most important thing is that it becomes a routine for you. I know when I am stressed with homework, I clean and reorganize my room so that I am not just putting off work, but I am doing something productive, as well as freeing up my mind.
Practicing self-care allows you to connect with yourself. Today, there are a lot of distractions and time gets away from us. Taking five minutes out of a day will allow you to practice self-care. Luckily, the culture of self-care has expanded on social media platforms. I know when I get on Instagram, there are always posts dedicated to providing tips on how to practice self-care.
Self-care is a must for everyone, whether you choose to spend five minutes, or several hours on yourself. In the end, self-care will only bring you positive aspects to yourself.
