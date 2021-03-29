Springfield is home to several breweries with environments, brews and locations to potentially fit anyone’s needs.
Springfield Brewing Company, Tie & Timber Beer Co., White River Brewing Company, Mother’s Brewing Co., Hold Fast Brewing, Lost Signal Brewing Company, 4 By 4 Brewing Company and Great Escape Beer Works all call Springfield home.
Pale ales, stouts, lagers and seltzers are just a few of the many offerings that can be enjoyed on patios, in taprooms, local restaurants or even at home.
Todd Schade, director of operations at Springfield Brewing Company, said despite the competition, breweries in Springfield share a strong relationship with one another.
Regarding the culture they bring to the community, Schade said Springfield breweries are “passionate, fun loving, tight knit, open minded, creative and slightly crazy.”
That relationship culminated in 2019 into the Springfield Craft Beer Collective, a platform consisting of local brewers that seek to promote their shared interests including marketing and education amongst customers and industry members. Schade said the collaboration has been particularly beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Competition also breeds ingenuity and creativity,” Schade said. “It's fun to see what everyone is doing to set themselves apart.”
Springfield Brewing Company contributes to the local brewery culture through BrewPub, located at 305 S. Market Ave., and The Cellar, a newer addition just down the road that hosts live performances and provides a space for artists to contribute to the atmosphere. While the BrewPub is more of a restaurant setting with full menus, The Cellar offers small plates and cocktails.
Curtis Marshall, co-owner of Tie & Timber Beer Co., president of Springfield Craft Beer Collective and board member of Sculpture Walk Springfield, said he believes promoting the local art scene not only retains talent in nearby colleges but is essential to the long-term success of the city.
“On our website, we describe T&T’s vision to ‘brew premium, fresh, craft beer and provide an atmosphere where our neighbors can put aside their concerns and simply enjoy the company and conversations around them; a place to share ideas between friends, family and strangers,’” Marshall said. “That’s more than just marketing jargon, that is what we are as any one of our guests can attest to.”
In an attempt to blur the lines between brewery culture and the local community, Marshall said he sees them as one and the same.
“In Ray Oldenburg’s book ‘The Great Good Place,’ the author discusses the importance of creating ‘3rd Places’ in our community — a place other than our home and our work but is equally important to the success of our society by creating an informal public social setting,” Marshall said.
In his case, a local brewery. Marshall attributes the successes of local businesses such as his to Springfield’s diversity, craft beer competitiveness and innovation in a pandemic-stricken industry.
Hold Fast Brewing, located in a decommissioned fire station at 235 N. Kimbrough Ave., is owned and operated by sisters Carol and Susan McLeod.
Carol described Springfield’s brewery culture as up-and-coming with a lot of creative brewers, love and knowledge for craft beer that will continue to expand. To back up her portrayal of the growing industry, she pointed out that out of the 10 breweries in Springfield, six opened in the last four years.
Carol, as a part-owner of one of those 10, doesn’t necessarily see the competition and diverse selection of breweries as harmful to their interests.
“It makes each individual brewery have to step up their game and be creative,” Carol said. “You’ve got to give great customer service, be open to new trends and ideas. It’s great; the more people that love craft beer, the better it is for everybody.”
Carol said Hold Fast is also economically impactful due to its relative location to the downtown area. In addition to a local space for residents and students to gather, their relationship with food trucks provides a platform for other business owners to operate and integrate into the community. With a designated area on their patio for food trucks, patrons can enjoy food along with their beer.
Mother’s Brewing Co., established in 2011, has been integrating with the Springfield community ever since. Kyle Jeffries, brewery liaison for Mother’s, used a macroscope in viewing the impact local craft breweries have on the community.
“The economic and social impact of a local employer like Mother’s can’t be ignored,” Jeffries said. “22 people are buying houses, starting families and building futures in Springfield working at Mother’s. Now, multiply that by the number of people serving up Mother’s beer in local restaurants and bars, or ringing up your six-pack at retail locations. In the complex web of community, everyone contributing their hard work to deliver a quality product is contributing to the overall strength in that community.”
Jeffries also noted the coalescence of brewery culture and the local art scene. Craft brewers, he said, are artists. Participating in the First Friday Art Walk and providing a space for live music complements every pint and vice versa.
“It is a rare and beautiful thing to be an intimate part — even as just a customer — of an industry that is constantly in the process of reinventing a millennia-old tradition,” Jeffries said. “The Germans have a helpful term, ‘gemütlichkeit,’ translated as ‘feeling of warmth, friendliness, and good cheer’ that is associated with their beer hall culture. Craft breweries are certainly a contemporary U.S. expansion of that idea.”
Hours:
Springfield Brewing Company
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Noon - Midnight Friday-Saturday
Noon - 10 p.m. Sunday
White River Brewing Company
3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday
3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday
Closed Thursday
3 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday
1 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday
1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday
Mother’s Brewing Company
Closed Monday
2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Sunday
2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Hold ƒast Brewing
3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday
12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday
Lost Signal Brewing Company
Closed Sunday and Monday
11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday
4 By 4 Brewing Company
2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday-Friday
Noon - 10 p.m. Saturday
Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday
Great Escape Beer Works
4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday
1 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday
Noon - 10 p.m. Saturday
Noon - 8 p.m. Sunday
