Caterpillars and milkweed and butterflies, oh my!
These are some of the things one can see at the Roston Native Butterfly House in the Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.
The Roston Native Butterfly House is about a 20 by 30 foot netted structure, which is home to 17-20 native butterfly, moth and plant species, according to Friends of the Garden Development Director and Springfield Sister Cities Association Executive Director Lisa Bakerink.
“It’s all about conservation and understanding that interaction between plants and animals, or in this case, insects,” Bakerink said of the purpose of the butterfly house.
The butterfly house is its own ecosystem to more than just the butterflies and moths.
“Diversity is super important in our culture, and the butterfly house is a symbol of that with biodiversity,” Bakerink said. “The more diversity, the healthier the ecosystem is.”
Some butterfly species that can be found at the butterfly house include native Swallowtails, Zebras and Tigers.
Visitors can see local butterflies and plants, and during the migration season also see monarch butterflies, according to Chris Barnhart, biology professor at Missouri State University and docent at the butterfly house.
Docents are heavily depended on at the butterfly house for raising butterflies, teaching others about the life cycle, and just keeping up with the ecosystem within the structure.
Barnhart said the migration of these monarchs begins in the fall when the Eastern North American Monarchs fly down to Montane, Mexico and make their homes for the winter.
As spring arrives, “those same butterflies fly north again, laying eggs as they go, arriving as far north as Missouri by mid-April,” Barnhart said.
The butterflies will continue north until they reach Canada, repeating the cycle with the next generation of monarch butterflies.
Bakerink and Barnhart both said they expect them to appear in the state anytime now.
“This year, they’ve already been seen well into Oklahoma, which is quite early,” Barnhart said. “I expect to see a few in the next two to three weeks as they arrive in Close Memorial Park (Springfield Botanical Center), where they lay their eggs on milkweed plants, near the Roston Butterfly House.”
“(Docents) mark some of (the butterflies) each fall with tiny numbered tags, as part of a study to trace their movements and population dynamics,” Barnhart said.
Barnhart also mentioned a website called Journey North, where monarch sightings can be tracked. According to the website, the Journey North project is “an easy entry point to citizen science” for people of all ages. The website reports sightings, looks at migration maps, and shares photos of the monarchs which can be found at journeynorth.org/monarchs.
Both Bakerink and Barnhart said butterflies play an important role in our ecosystem. The caterpillars eat plants, which are then eaten by birds and other insects.
“Flowering plants need butterflies and moths and other pollinators to reproduce,” Barnhart said.
Simply put: “No pollinators, no fruit or nuts for us to eat.”
Migration is also important because it helps moths and butterflies adapt to the changing seasons and climates, Barnhart said.
Bakerink and Barnhart also stressed the importance of supporting local species.
“It does matter what you plant in your yard,” Bakerink said. “If you don’t provide the right plants for our native species, eventually it will affect the entire ecosystem and as primary consumers in the ecosystem, humans have to care.”
The Springfield Botanical Center, located in Close Memorial Park, offers pamphlets on how residents can create their own butterfly garden.
Barnhart suggested taking advantage of educational and volunteer opportunities in the community to become informed about conservation issues.
Docent training for the Roston Native Butterfly House is on April 14 and 17. Anyone 10 years and older may be a docent as long as they are accompanied by an adult. To sign up, visit the Friends of the Garden website, friendsofthegarden.org/volunteer, or stop into the Springfield Botanical Center.
The Roston Native Butterfly House opens around the second week of May and is open through September from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Follow Makayla Strickland on Twitter, m_strickland28
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.