As temperatures rise, the ice cream business does too. Luckily for Springfield residents, there are many places to try different types of ice cream. Springfield has both local and chain businesses to get ice cream.
Ice cream chains
Braum’s
For classic ice cream, Braum’s may be the best bet. Braum’s offers sundaes, banana splits, shakes, cones, frozen yogurt, mixes and sherbet freezes. More than 100 flavors are roasted throughout the year, including but not limited to chocolate and vanilla.
“Braum’s is your neighborhood ice cream store, which uses the best locally-sourced ingredients and dairy that comes straight from our farm to create the best ice cream around,” according to the Braum’s website.
Locations:
- 1401 W. Sunshine St.
- 3020 E. Sunshine St.
- 2617 W. Republic Road
- 4125 S. National Ave
- 2555 N. Kansas Expressway
- 604 N. Glenstone Ave.
Hours:
- Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
Desiree’s favorite flavor: German chocolate!
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Despite over 85 locations nationwide, Andy’s Frozen Custard does have local ties.
“The Andy’s Frozen Custard tradition started in Osage Beach, Missouri, when John and Carol Kuntz embarked on a new frozen custard endeavor. Their treat quickly became a legend at the lake, and soon took nearby Springfield, Missouri by storm,” according to Andy’s Frozen Custard’s website.
Andy’s offers cones, concretes and floats. Seasonal mix-ins, such as apple pie and peach are available during the appropriate season.
Locations:
- 2119 N. Glenstone Ave.
- 2726 S. Campbell Ave.
- 1300 E Battlefield Road
- 3147 E. Sunshine St.
- 3830 S. Glenstone Ave.
- 4420 S. Campbell Ave.
Hours:
- Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Desiree’s favorite flavor: Apple pie concrete offered in the fall and winter!
While there are many big box places to get ice cream, there are some local favorites as well.
Local ice cream joints
Pineapple Whip (food trucks)
Pineapple Whip is a local spring and summer hit in Springfield. In contrast to normal ice cream, this food truck business offers fruity soft serve blends.
“Pineapple Whip is a non-dairy, fruit-juice-based soft serve,” Zach Fortner, co-owner of Pineapple Whip, said “We always serve our Pineapple flavor and one additional rotating flavor. You can also get a twist of the pineapple and second flavor.”
Some of the flavors include pineapple, mango-peach, strawberry-kiwi, banana-pomegranate, lemon-berry, grape and orange once a year.
Location:
- 1147 S. Glenstone Ave.
- 1517 W. Battlefield Road
- 3850 S. Campbell Ave.
Hours:
- Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Desiree’s favorite flavor: Strawberry-kiwi twisted with pineapple!
Sweet Emotion
Through the words of owner Seth Kean, “Sweet Emotion is a late-night emo and pop punk-themed oat milk ice cream parlor and by-the-slice pizza shop located downtown in front of the Outland Complex.”
This new ice cream parlor, which offers a student discount with a valid ID, was created to help the music venue stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The traditional flavors of chocolate, vanilla and twist are offered as well as a weekly flavor. In the coming weeks, more products will be added to include milkshakes, cream slushes and slushes.
Location:
- 322 South Ave.
Hours:
- Wednesday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday 2 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday 1 p.m. to midnight and Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Desiree’s favorite flavor: Chocolate cup with Oreo crumbles!
Maes Gelateria
Maes Gelateria, a family-owned business, offers gelato, an Italian-inspired frozen dessert.
“Gelato is the Italian word for ice cream and literally means frozen. Like ice cream, gelato made with a base of milk, cream and sugar,” according to Maes Gelateria’s website.
Flavors range from chocolate all the way to thin mint. There are 22 available flavors, according to the website.
Location:
- 334 E. Walnut St.
Hours:
- Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Desiree’s favorite flavor: Butter pecan gelato!
Getting ice cream is my favorite weekly adventure, and with so many options in the Springfield area there is always something new to try.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.