There are numerous LGBTQ+ organizations at MSU.
The LGBTQ Resource Center, meant for LGBTQ+ identifying students, is in the Multicultural Resource Center Annex in the basement of Freudenberger House. It offers multiple resources to students, including a place for LGBTQ+ students to lounge and an extensive library of books and movies.
Overseeing the LGBTQ Resource Center is the director of multicultural programs, Kimberly Martin. With 20 years of experience in student affairs and five years in diversity and inclusion, Martin aims to serve the student community by making MSU inclusive.
“I have been an assistant director of D&I in a medical school, and director of a cultural center,” Martin said. “The MSU faculty and staff have been very helpful, ready to assist in any way, and I have been very pleased. I’m loving it here.”
For other resources and help, look no further than Transitions Closet.
Transitions Closet is an open resource for all students to access as a free and anonymous way to get clothes for any purpose regarding transition. This includes transgender students in need of clothes for the gender they identify as, international students and students leaving MSU to enter the workforce.
Melaqueer is a student organization meant to create a community for LGBTQ+ students of color. They meet every other Tuesday in the MRC Annex to discuss issues that affect their lives.
“I would say that for my freshman year, I wanted to find this type of community early so that I could find people with shared experience with being a black queer person like myself,” 2019-2020 Melaqueer Community Engagement Chair and junior art/painting major Naysa Adams said. “If you want to be able to find an organization with other queer people of color, fun conversation and overall a safe space to be comfortable in your identity, this would be the organization for you.”
Spectrum is a social student organization that means to create a safe environment for LGBTQ+ students with weekly meetings located in the MRC Annex Lounge every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Spectrum also aims to create positive visibility for the LGBTQ+ community through advocacy and activism.
Similar to Spectrum, Advocates is another student organization that serves as a professional forum for positive social change for MSU’s LGBTQ+ community. However, Advocates focuses on providing resources for students wanting to enact positive change in their communities.
Safe Zone is an MSU program meant to identify students, staff, faculty and community members who are supportive of the LGBTQ+ community with a two-hour training course. The course takes participants through self reflection activities, as well as teaching basic vocabulary and general issues facing the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.
An expansion of Safe Zone, Gender Zone, is a similar program for transgender and intersex identity. Set to be piloted this fall, the training will delve more deeply into gender as a social construct to help participants understand issues within the community.
In the LGBTQ+ Student Services section on missouristate.edu, there is a tab labeled TRANS* @MSU, which offers easy access to resources, such as a map of all gender-neutral bathrooms on campus. The tab also displays official campus policies regarding the chosen name policy, non-discrimination policy and the on-campus housing policy.
Organizations can be found at the MSU Belong-B-Q for new students at the Foster Recreation Center at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.