Nov. 11, 2020 marks the 101st anniversary of Veterans Day in the United States. To commemorate this, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3404 will provide veterans with a free breakfast.
Originally created on Nov. 11, 1919 as Armistice Day, Veterans Day allows citizens to honor veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
According to District 14 Commander and retired Marine Philip Rippee, this year is the first year breakfast has been provided and will hopefully be established as a normal event in the future. The breakfast included pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon and eggs.
Breakfast began 6:30 a.m. and doors closed at 10 a.m.
Rippee said the breakfast was created due to other businesses only handing out certificates to veterans, which he found concerning. He wanted to help veterans and make them feel welcome at the post.
Post Commander and former Navy Borderman 3 class Al Wagner said the celebration will be a small one due to COVID-19.
Post 3404 also plans on having a fish fry for veterans on Nov. 20. Attendees will get a catfish plate dinner, fries, coleslaw and dessert for $7.
While its Veterans Day breakfast is planned to be a once-a-year event, Post 3404 holds karaoke for veterans every Friday night and Bingo on Saturday nights. Rippee said the bar and kitchen are open during both nights for dining in.
Located at 1136 E. Atlantic St., VFW Post 3404 can be contacted by email at VFWPost3404@gmail.com, called at 417-865-6929 or by visiting their website or Facebook page.