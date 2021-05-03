Amid the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brick City Gallery’s final exhibition of the spring semester provides a beacon of light, both through colorful palettes and personal stories.
The 2021 BFA Senior Exhibition opened Monday, April 26 and includes the work of 18 seniors graduating with bachelors in fine arts this May. The work of computer animation, 3D studies, photography, drawing and painting students is displayed in the east and west galleries.
Among the art greeting guests in the west gallery is the work of Molly Martin, senior drawing major.
Three vibrant weavings make up “Behind the Scenes,” which depict self portraits of Martin in her apartment.
“As I evolved with my theme, it started to be more about the feelings I experience when I’m in my own familiar space,” Martin said. “A lot of times when I’m weaving, I’m not trying to make it … super realistic, but rather I feel like (the weavings) evolved to evoking feelings and emotions within my space.”
Martin said she spent about 60 hours on each weaving, as she built wooden looms by hand, before sketching out her design and finally weaving the piece together with yarn.
Despite being an “extensive” three months of work, Martin said she found relaxation in the process.
“It was not therapeutic or meditative, but (weaving) really cleared my mind because I was actually physically doing something but I could almost zone out in a way, so I found it productive for clearing my mind and letting myself rest in a way,” Martin said.
Along with Martin’s weavings in the west gallery are 13 white plaster castings of different female body parts — arms, legs, feet, hands, faces and full chest molds — created by Malaina Elliott, senior 3D studies major.
Elliott said in the beginning stages of her project, “More Than A Sum Of My Parts,” she was just casting her own body but would slowly start casting others. When she made a call on social media for women who would be interested in modeling for her project, she didn’t anticipate much.
Nonetheless, 18 women reached out on the first day. Elliott would begin casting models in their homes, hearing their stories, which echoed her own about body dysmorphia and objectivity.
For Elliott, the goal is to create a new narrative about the female body.
“I want their stories to be told, not whispered but to be in your face for everyone to hear, for everyone to be able to stop and go, ‘I understand. I’ve felt that way.’ Or, ‘I’ve been there,’” Elliott said.
Post-graduation, Elliott said she hopes to continue creating this new narrative.
“We all want to change the world in some way,” Elliot said.
The project of another 3D studies senior, Daniel Johnson, is available for viewing in the east gallery.
Johnson’s “Capsid” is a large welded steel spaceship-like capsule, which represents the protective space he desires during times of high anxiety.
“Having a protective yet comforting space to hide in alone allows me to regain control of my thoughts and return to my life feeling recharged,” Johnson said. “I find that this need isn’t just found in myself but that many people could benefit from this type of temporary escape and isolation.”
Johnson spent nearly four months on the project, which has an outerly world appearance inspired by nucleic structures in complex viruses. The interior consists of a twin sized mattress, foam, pink fabric and multicolored lights.
Johnson said his studio space at Brick City became his “second home” throughout the semester and he’s grateful to display this final project in a place of such importance.
“This place (has) been present throughout my whole college experience,” Johnson said. “I’ve absolutely become so attached to our little art campus downtown since entering as a freshman, so being able to show work like ‘Capsid,’ or even being able to just make work like ‘Capsid,’ just makes me feel very supported as an artist.”
The spring 2020 BFA Senior Exhibition was held as a virtual exhibition, as students were unable to display their work at Brick City Gallery during the spring 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jodi McCoy, director of exhibitions, said while the gallery is expanding its virtual presence, a virtual exhibition was not created for this year’s show.
“There is something special about physically being able to experience art safely again,” McCoy said. “We didn’t want to distract or take away from that in this particular moment.”
Martin said she is grateful for the opportunity to share her work in a physical gallery
“Being able to share the hard work you’ve done with other people and celebrate with them is what it’s about,” Martin said. “It’s like, I did this but you are a part of it because you helped encourage me along in this process, so you’re also sharing in this piece of art in some way.”
The 2021 BFA Senior Exhibition will be open until Saturday, May 8.
Brick City Gallery, located at 215 W. Mill St., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
