As live music crawls back into a state of “normal,” The Outland Complex breaks perceived convention with their first door woman.
Johan Collins, booking manager at The Outland Complex and SprinGood promoter, said the decision to hire Alyshea Jones as the venue’s first door woman, someone who collects money and manages the main entrance of a venue, came from looking at similar venues in areas such as Austin, Texas.
“In other cities, door women are the norm,” Collins said. “A big scary guy is going to hand someone the door money if they pull a gun on him anyway, so we might as well have the first face people see when they walk in be more friendly and inviting,” Collins said. “Alyshea is perfect for the job and exactly who I want to be that first face of the new Outland.”
Jones, originally from Kentucky, is no stranger to the live music industry with experience in bartending and working at clubs. Additionally, Jones is a makeup artist and a licensed esthetician, or skin-care professional).
“I think Johan posted something on Instagram about needing someone for the door, I told him I could help ... not a terribly exciting story, but it’s what happened,” Jones said. “We’ve been friends for years — met at The Outland, and it just seemed like, yeah, it doesn’t make sense that I've never officially worked here.”
Jones’ time interacting with The Outland goes back 16 years when she began visiting the venue as a teenager.
“Now, we’re all ages all the time, so no one has to sneak in or date a drummer to enjoy the show,” Jones said. “All joking aside, I was here all the time: every night. This was home, this was where the music was, so this is where I wanted to be.”
Despite being the first female-identifying door person, Jones said she wouldn’t call her role out of the ordinary.
“I don’t think a woman working in this industry should be seen as subversive; it’s not revolutionary or rebellious in any way,” Jones said. “In bigger cities you see women at the door, running sound, booking the shows, working the bar.”
Jones said some people struggle with the concept of her, a woman, being the one to take door money, take temperatures and manage masking.
“People coming to the shows are the most taken aback or confused by it,” Jones said. “They will walk right to the closest male and hand them their ID, and the dudes are always like, ‘Actually, she will help you.’”
Jones said she believes times are shifting and those who don’t “get with it” will be left behind.
“If it’s subversive, so be it. It’s 2021, women can do anything, get into it,” Jones said. “I like that (the owners) want women working here, and they want to be a safe place for women, LGBTQ, people of color, everyone, period.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses found themselves with a surplus of difficulty — live music venues shut down in record numbers nationally. Jones said she is excited to be a part of The Outland because of this, after surviving closure with new ownership and the addition of evergreen businesses like Sweet Emotion, a vegan, pop punk ice cream shop.
“I really missed live shows, but it’s been great,” Jones said. “I feel really welcomed and supported by the whole staff. I’m excited to be a part of such an amazing crew, and I’m super excited to see what this year brings for the new Outland Complex.”
