They say home is where the heart is, and what better home to have than your own body.
The latest exhibition at Brick City Gallery displays finding home in one’s body, especially as a transgender or nonbinary person.
“Back in my Body” is an exhibition from nonbinary cancer survivor Rae Senarighi, who has found a way to become themself through their art.
“Art has been the one thing in my life that has always been there for me and allowed me to express myself,” Senarighi said. “I was in survival mode for much of my upbringing, but art was always the place where I could find and express my inner world.”
In Brick City’s east gallery, there are 12 stunning portraits that are hand painted by Rae that represent real people, whose Instagram handles can be found beside the artwork.
Rae’s portraits contain layers of vivid colors for skin rather than the natural skin tones.
“Vibrant rainbow colors are used to take pride in our intersectional identities, uniting us in celebration,” Senarighi’s artist statement states.
The models in Senarighi’s paintings are dressed in grayscale clothing. This allows each subject to be represented as their true vibrant selves, rather than what they wear.
Senarighi said the models are painted onto a blue sky background as “an homage to reclaiming our right to exist with dignity, respect and celebration.”
In the west gallery, Senarighi’s art is represented as lettered messages of transgender and nonbinary demands for human rights, peace and justice. Some messages read, “Trans is Divine,” “Trans is Beautiful” and “Queer Magic.”
As of 2019, 62% of Americans who identified as transgender or nonbinary reported they were discriminated against, according to the Center for American Progress.
“In my observation, (Springfield has) been a very safe community,” Brick City Gallery Director of Exhibitions Jodi McCoy said. “I felt comfortable bringing Rae here.”
McCoy said she came across Senarighi and their artwork through a former colleague who worked with them in the past.
McCoy also said that she admired what she had seen and known she wanted to work with them, so she sent them an email and was greeted with the response she wanted.
Mccoy said hosting an exhibition about being at home in one’s body has been on her dream exhibition list, so what better time than now.
“I leave thinking more about who these people are and their story and their journey,” McCoy said. “The goal is to have the audience think about who they are in relation to their body and about people who society says doesn’t look normal but they are humans too and their lives and spirits are just as valuable as yours.”
As well as advocating through their art, Senarighi has worked with Netflix and GLAAD for a video that shows Rae painting underrepresented people in the transgender/nonbinary community while they speak. Senarighi also partnered with the Philidelphia Trans Wellness Conference and Washington Healthcare in hopes for transgender people to be able to receive healthcare without discrimination.
Senarighi will be hosting a Zoom webinar Monday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. discussing the exhibition and their story, with a Q&A session to follow. The registration link can be found here. The webinar is free to the public.
“Back in my Body” is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until March 5.
Brick City Gallery’s next exhibition will feature a Chernobyl/COVID-19 Poster collection, opening March 15.
