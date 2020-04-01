The neon lights. The scent of vodka-drenched shoes. The echo of laughter through the alleyways. Standing in the center of the square of downtown Springfield offered immediate access to any type of bar, club or entertainment venue thought possible.
But since March 24, downtown is vacant on the weekends. An area that used to be filled with the shouts of the joyfully intoxicated and the rumblings of bass drops from clubs is now silent.
Johan Collins is a promoter for The Outland Complex, just a block from the square, said he’s never seen downtown as empty as it is.
“I've been doing this for over 17 years,” Collins said. “I've never seen anything like this.”
Collins helps The Outland book artists to play live music in the evenings. He said he knew he was going to have to cancel his shows before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a limit on gatherings on March 23.
“At that point, as a promoter, no one's telling you can't do it, but all the other bigger cities are canceling and you want to do what's right for everyone,” Collins said. “At the same time, you have an artist that’s on tour that needs this place to get paid and that's how he makes his living. So it was a really strange space that I've never been in.”
Even now, after doing what was best, he said of all things, he misses the experience of live music the most.
“There's something a lot more magical about going to a show,” Collins said. “I mean, the Outland is like Springfield’s church for live music.”
Missouri State University senior Campbell Platt is a bartender for ZanBoogieBubbles, a set of three bars located less than a block apart in downtown Springfield. For him, the idea of not working has been the strangest part of the county shutdown. He started mowing lawns when he was a kid, got a job at 16 and has always had at least one job since. Now, he can’t work as a bartender, so he’s picked up small side jobs to keep up an income.
“Everyone's kind of at a standstill, not knowing what to do, and we all just have to take it day by day because we don't know what's gonna change tomorrow,” Platt said.
Rachelle Sanders, who works for Dennis’ Place and Club Rodeo, said she misses having a job and working.
“I miss being busy, having that income and seeing all my friends — it’s boring without doing anything,” Sanders said.
Despite her jobs not being in downtown, Sanders said she still misses the same things as Platt and Collins: the people and atmosphere of the job.
“We really can't ever take our jobs for granted again,” Platt said. “You get to be out with some of your closest friends, and you get to be making money while doing it. You’re not really gonna find that anywhere else.”
Collins said while he is ready for the return of a job, he’s ready for the return to normalcy.
“We can look forward and keep moving on, so we can get back to our normalized life,” Collins said. “I think when we get momentum back, it's gonna be bigger than ever. I think people are gonna really appreciate what they had.”