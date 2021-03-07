Headed by Missouri State University International Programs, Global Leaders and Mentors is dedicated to helping international students come to both the United States and Missouri State. GLaM mentors are paired with a variety of mentees and communicate back and forth throughout their stay at MSU.
Daezia Smith, co-creator and coordinator of GLaM, said the organization's main goal since its creation in 2018 is helping students by making the university a more “inclusive and welcoming community.” She said the organization is dedicated to helping incoming international students find a way to make connections in a new country.
Smith said connections start the summer before the students’ first semester, allowing mentors time to connect with their mentees. At the start of the semester, GLaM mentors help students get to and connect on campus.
“Our GLaM mentors help pick you up from the airport, they help you get settled in and everything on campus,” Smith said. “They also lead multicultural students through orientation, pretty much making sure that they've got support when they first get here so it's less of a jarring experience. They've got people who have worked through culture shock before that they can rely on, talk to and get engaged.”
Smith said COVID-19 “curtailed” GLaM’s abilities to meet in person, but mentors were still able to communicate and form a connection online. Smith said it was vital for mentors to get information out from MSU International Programs to their mentees during the pandemic.
Samara Cesar, Brazilian/Japanese senior criminology major, joined GLaM in 2019, but said she has been connected with the organization since 2018. She said she had difficulty before and after arriving in the country, but GLaM mentors helped her feel welcome.
Cesar said some of the highlights from the program include when she helped with the Tour of the Globe at the Morris Center in 2019, representing the U.S. room. She said she also enjoys day to day life in GLaM by helping international students make new connections.
“They are nervous, just like I was in my first semester, and it feels really good to be there for them and tell them about all the exciting things that await them,” Cesar said.
Nomin Munkhbaatar, Mongolian global studies graduate student, said she joined GLaM in 2019 due to not having an experience like them when she first arrived at MSU. She said she wants to help incoming international students by giving them someone to talk to.
“Coming to a new culture and a new country is scary enough, but I know having someone that at least tries to reassure and help them feel welcomed will make a big difference in their lives,” Munkhbaatar said. “I just want to provide even the smallest comfort to new international Bears and share my experience, also I want to learn from them.”
Munkhbaatar said she has helped students with any questions they’ve had before arrival, from necessary document preparations to the visa interview process to their arrival in Springfield.
Niyati Sethi, Indian graduate student of religious studies and graduate assistant to GLaM, joined in 2019 after learning there was a need for mentors. Sethi’s main year to connect with students was also the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sethi said the program isn’t just for making international relationships, but actually helps international students physically, as during the pandemic GLaM mentors help mentees with groceries, rent and even housing.
March 8 is the deadline for GLaM applications for the 2021-2022 semester. Both Smith and Sethti highlighted GLaM mentors need to be flexible in their role.
“Always be willing to give it a shot,” Sehti said. “You will get more from it than you ever thought. And it's just a really cool experience you're building professionally and personally.”
