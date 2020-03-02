Cosplayers, comic book collectors and everyone in between are invited to take a break from reality next weekend to enjoy the second annual Branson Con. The con, hosted at the Welk Resort, is from March 6-8.
Andrea Smith, Branson Con’s organizer, was previously a staff member of Visioncon, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this May. Visioncon was originally hosted in Branson but recently moved to Springfield.
Smith said a handful of Visioncon’s staff remained in Branson and wanted to fill the gap left in its absence, which lead to the start of Branson Con.
This year’s special guests include Kevin Sorbo, who played Hercules in five movies and six seasons of “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” video game voice actor David Eddings, Jennifer Cihi, the singing voice of Sailor Moon in “Sailor Moon R the Movie: Promise of the Rose,” four of the original Power Rangers, social media personalities with Nerd Informants Tim Church and Josh Grisham and illustrators Josh Farley and Jim Mehsling, according to a Branson Con press release.
From convention to convention, special guests and events vary. Smith said she believes Branson Con offers new, different opportunities for a wide range of people.
On Saturday at 5 p.m. the SlapFIGHT IV Championship will be held at the Welk Resort Theatre. Smith said no other con has hosted SlapFIGHT, which makes the event unique to Branson Con.
According to the press release, Light Heavyweight Champion Kody Fout will defend his championship against fan favorite Ron “The Wolverine” Bata during the competition.
“It is exactly what you think it is,” Smith said with a laugh. “There are professional MMA fighters and they take turns slapping each other as hard as they can.”
Another event special to Branson Con is Nerd Church. Andy Field, voice actor for the character Butters in the video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” will host a church service Sunday at 10 a.m.
Fans will have the opportunity to get photos and autographs with Field after the service for an additional cost, according to the Branson Con website.
Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy Foam Master Cosplayer Bruce Holt’s Forged in Foam workshops.
According to the press release, “attendees will have the chance to craft a pair of Hercules Bracers, a tiara or a shield.” Each three-day workshop costs $55.
Cosplay, the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, television show, book, video game or any other type of media, is extremely popular at comic conventions.
Guests may participate in or observe the Branson Con Cosplay Competition on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Welk Resort Theatre. Smith said the competition will be broken up into four categories: kids, novice, master and an exhibition category.
Smith said the exhibition category is unique to Branson Con. Guests dressed in premade costumes, rather than original, handcrafted costumes, are able to compete in this category.
The competition will offer more than $5,000 in cash prize money, which is significantly more than what other comic con’s typically offer, Smith said.
“We try to focus very heavily on the costuming part of our convention because, let’s be honest, that is the one part where everyone can participate in,” Smith said.
For the second year in a row, Branson Con will be teaming up with The Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks as a charity partner, the press release said. Guests can purchase raffle tickets at the con with all proceeds going to the organization. Raffle winners will be announced following the Cosplay Competition on Saturday evening.
Smith said she believes comic cons are special because they bring people of many different social groups together.
“I am really proud of conventions as a whole,” Smith said. “We are some of the best groups of people — kindest, most inclusive people — that you’ll ever meet. I think there are a lot of closeted nerds out there, and I do not take the term ‘nerd’ to be a derogatory term. I’m a nerd and proud.”
Advanced sale on Branson Con tickets has passed, but tickets will still be available for purchase at the door. Youth weekend passes for children 12-15 are $45 and adult weekend passes are $70.
Students who present a student ID at the door can still purchase a weekend pass at the advanced sale cost of $39.
Friday and Saturday, the con will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, doors will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.