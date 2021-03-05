Students bustle around the kitchen as they complete the final lunch rush order: a Big Kahuna — barbecue pulled pork, grilled pineapple and ginger slaw served on a toasted Hawaiian bun.
These Missouri State students work in Carrie’s Cafe, MSU’s Department of Hospitality Leadership student-managed restaurant, which has been fairly quiet over the last year due to COVID-19.
According to Wajeana White, Carrie’s Cafe instructor, the class has been in operation for more than 23 years, serving as an opportunity for students within the department to work in a real operating restaurant environment.
“During their time running the restaurant, (students) learn many components of operations like creating a menu, marketing, food costing, standardization, inventory, sanitation, teamwork and guest service,” White said. “Every semester the students create a new menu that is cultural in nature to allow them to cook and offer food options that may be different than they are used to working with or that is served locally.”
However, the cafe’s hands-on experience was impacted during the spring 2020 semester when the university closed. According to White, the cafe was only open for about three days.
Carrie’s reopened during the fall 2020 semester. Prior to the pandemic, the cafe offered dine-in and carry out options. However, White said to maintain safety, the cafe only offers carry out.
Despite this, the students are still engaging in real world experience taking orders and working back of house.
Samantha Guthrey, senior general operations hospitality leadership major, has worked the cash register, sandwich station and prep station thus far.
“It’s been really eye opening,” Guthrey said. “I have anxiety, so this has been a great way to test my anxiety and to overcome my anxiousness and not let it hold it back. I definitely still experience it while here, but I’ve learned how to deal with it and still work professionally.”
This semester, the cafe is serving Pacific Rim and Hawaiian inspired dishes, including shrimp tacos, crab and cream cheese filled wontons and toasted coconut lush for dessert — a coconut cheesecake with pineapple sauce, Biscoff cookie crumbs and fresh fruit. The cafe’s full menu can be viewed on the Missouri State Department of Hospitality Leadership webpage.
Jenna Dunbar, senior food and beverage hospitality major, recommended the pineapple fried rice, an a la carte option on the menu.
Dunbar worked at Carrie’s during the fall semester and now serves as a back of house manager. Students who take the course a second semester work in these management roles to build on their leadership skills and help their fellow students.
“I’ve worked in restaurants for a really long time, but I haven’t been able to work back of house, so it’s nice to get that experience,” Dunbar said. Working alongside her friends in a flexible, ever changing environment, where she is able to experiment freely is also enjoyable for Dunbar.
Although located on Missouri State’s campus — the fourth floor of Pummill Hall — Carrie’s Cafe is open to not only students, faculty and staff but the Springfield community. All profits made from the cafe are used to purchase, replace or repair commercial equipment and provide additional training, White said.
For the spring 2021 semester, Carrie’s Cafe is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To place a carry out order, click here or call 417-836-4224 or 417-836-4409. For Carrie’s Cafe updates, follow the students’ work on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
