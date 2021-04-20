In the world of digital media, having a physical copy of one’s favorite tunes may make the world a bit more musical.
Physical mediums include CDs, vinyl records, but in more recent years, the cassette tape has gained traction in popularity.
According to Statista, cassette sales in the United States grew from 74 million in 2015 to 219 million in 2018, with continuing growth.
With cassettes becoming a popular medium, local record labels have jumped in on the cassette crescendo.
Push & Pull Records, a record label started in 2013, is locally owned and operated and has been producing many cassettes since 2015.
“We’ve released CDs and records but primarily it has been cassettes,” Push & Pull Records President Justin Braunagel said. “No one, other than a few people, is really interested in buying CDs anymore.”
Push & Pull Records has released 37 cassettes with number 38 soon to be released.
Cassettes are more convenient and less costly to produce than a vinyl record, Braunagel said.
“The cost of cassette production varies depending on how many copies are ordered and how fancy the album artwork is,” Heavy Heads Records owner Chris Grant said.
Cassettes make money back, but not as much as some would think, Grant said, “By the time they are paid for and the artist and label take their cut, we take what is left, which is anything from $2 to $4 per cassette.”
More mainstream acts are beginning to release music on cassettes — becoming tour merchandise, Braunagel said.
Musicians such as The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears are a few who have added physical cassettes to their merchandise list.
Grant said he believes the rise in popularity of these tapes is due to them being “the most compact way to listen to music in an analog format.” Cost comparison to vinyl is also a factor in the tape sale increase.
“Cassettes work through magnetized particles on a plastic strip that music is recorded onto and then read by another magnet when it is played,” Braunagel said. “It's the physical movement along the tape head that creates the sound, and I think that's what makes it different from a digital copy of the same music. I guess it gives it a more ‘real’ feeling since there is a physical component to it, which can also be manipulated or ruined if it’s not taken care of.”
Listeners may choose cassettes purely for the ‘real’ sound of nostalgia and joy rather than the crisp sound displayed on digital or CDs.
Braunagel said a good portion of the people who were a part of that vinyl record trend a few years ago are also the same people who are buying the cassettes.
“People with cassette players that still work or newer cassette players — 99% of them have a record player too,” Braunagel said. “There are a lot of crossovers there, it’s more adding onto the music rather than replacing.”
Even with cassette on the rise, Grant said the depth, audio quality and warmth of vinyl are still preferred by most people, which is not necessarily a sound one may get from a tape.
Local music stores such as Stick It In Your Ear, located at 300 E. Walnut St., have noticed the growth in cassette sales.
“More and more artists are releasing their new albums on cassette, as well as the original CD and vinyl routes,” Stick It In Your Ear owner Erik Milan said. Even though cassette sales are growing, “in our experience, vinyl and CDs still outsell cassettes for now,” Milan said.
Cassettes for local bands can be found online at the Push & Pull web store or at Stick It In Your Ear.
