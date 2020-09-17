An interactive display of color and sound
Stepping into the Brick City East Gallery, a conglomeration of bold colors welcomes viewers.
Brick City Gallery’s current exhibition, Chromaphone, is a body of work by Knoxville, Tennessee painter Brianna Bass.
Upon first sight, one of Bass’ paintings may appear just as an array of colorful lines. But, there is a rhythm behind the madness.
The paintings in Chromaphone are based on a cipher — an algorithm — between both the chromatic and musical scales, according to Bass. Each color within a painting represents a specific musical note.
“By applying the color arbitrarily, connecting it to a bass note, where red equals C, the steps line up as you ascend the chromatic and musical scales,” Bass said. “As long as you are continuing to maintain integrity of those relationships, the harmonies play out together in a really interesting way where a chord looks like a color harmony with an accurate distance between the colors.”
Bass described three types of paintings within the body of work. The first, musical scales directly translated from sheet music.
“There are tick marks you will see across the canvas, and those tick marks represent an amount of time, like an eighth note, and then it’s translated very methodically from the cipher to the page,” Bass said.
The second, a series of vertically striped paintings, express a scheme of chord classifications.
“I have some chord taxonomies, which are these large vertical striped paintings that have three notes in a C chord, then three notes in a C sharp chord and then up the scale,” Bass said. “They show how the harmonic relationship of sound and the chromatic relationship of color are connected.”
Finally, there are two depictions of musical instruments — the 88 keys on a piano and the fretboard of a guitar.
“I wanted to include those because somebody who already plays the guitar may already have that sound in their mind, so they could be able to look at the painting and say, ‘Okay, I actually know what that note is supposed to be,’ and they would be able to take that information and apply it as they look at the rest of the paintings,” Bass said.
Bass, who said she grew up around music as a child, has been struggling with moderate hearing loss for five years, which inspired Chromophone.
She said when most people look at her work, they ask if she is synesthetic, implying an over abundance of sensory information. But, in fact she feels as if she is working with a lack of sensory information.
“I feel like I’m trying to create this sort of language code that enhances my understanding of music and color and gives people access to a deeper language when they’re looking at art in general,” Bass said.
Jodi McCoy, Brick City Gallery director of exhibitions, said she first experienced Bass’ work in the juried exhibition at the 2019 SECAC — Southeastern College Art — Conference and knew “immediately” that she wanted to work with her.
“I’ve been interested in incorporating new, innovative ways for the audience to engage with the artwork we exhibit,” McCoy said. “Brianna’s work with color and sound felt perfect to begin this exploration.”
In creating an engaging experience for viewers, not only are Bass’ paintings hung in the gallery, but her sketch pages, which highlight her process, and selections of the sheet music she chose are showcased. McCoy added that a Spotify playlist has been created, which features the songs in the exhibition.
“It’s a bit of a choose your own adventure for how you want to interact with the work,” McCoy said.
Chromophone closes Saturday, Sept. 19. Brick City Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., late nights on Thursday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m
Unable to visit the gallery in time? Visit Bass’ website to view the body of work and follow Bass on Instagram @briannabass
Brick City Gallery’s next exhibition will feature the Missouri State spring 2020 BFA students in art and design — open Oct. 2-Nov. 6.